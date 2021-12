Panthers -2.5 The Carolina Panthers enter Week 14 in a do-or-die situation, but there are plenty of reasons why they can beat the Atlanta Falcons. After a good period of recuperation and some typical drama, the Carolina Panthers get back down to business in Week 14 at home to the Atlanta Falcons. Matt Rhule’s men still hold out some hope of reaching the postseason despite two disastrous losses before the bye, although quarterback Cam Newton was clearly sick of hearing all that talk with the team on such a poor run of form since their 3-0 start.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO