ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A.J. Woodfork is just the second male Palmer wrestler to win the Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament and currently holds a 28-0 record on the season. Woodfork is known for his aggressive take downs and always chasing after the best competition. The first week of the season, he wrestled in the 160 pound weight class and after winning his matches, he noticed that some of the other wrestlers dropped down to the 152 pound weight class, so he followed.

11 DAYS AGO