Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

Corrigan Gallery has been gracing Charleston with works of visual art since 2005, moving from Queen Street to its current Broad Street location in 2017. Corrigan Gallery is devoted to displaying the work of local artists, while making space for visiting artists to drop in. The gallery features paintings and photography across the spectrum, both abstract and representational, with a focus on the craft of printmaking. Owner Lese Corrigan, a Charleston native, painter and sculptor, believes art should “let the eyes breathe fresh air.” She gave us her top five chill songs that help her focus on the flow of an exhibit.
Comments / 0