Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAi Jen Poo has been organizing domestic workers for over two decades, ensuring that...

video.ideastream.org

Charleston City Paper

High Fidelity: Lese Corrigan owner of Corrigan Gallery

Corrigan Gallery has been gracing Charleston with works of visual art since 2005, moving from Queen Street to its current Broad Street location in 2017. Corrigan Gallery is devoted to displaying the work of local artists, while making space for visiting artists to drop in. The gallery features paintings and photography across the spectrum, both abstract and representational, with a focus on the craft of printmaking. Owner Lese Corrigan, a Charleston native, painter and sculptor, believes art should “let the eyes breathe fresh air.” She gave us her top five chill songs that help her focus on the flow of an exhibit.
CHARLESTON, SC
earmilk.com

Dessireé explores vulnerability and expression as a Black woman on Tell Me Y

Alt-soul musician Dessireé takes a deep dive into the nuances of being a Black woman, moving from raw vulnerability to vibrant creativity led by a powerful combination of soulful vocals, rich soundscapes and empowering lyricism on her debut EP Tell Me Y. Infused with her signature jazz sound with innovative themes underpinned by a core message of freedom for Black women, Dessireé draws us into a sonic journey that’s intimate and relatable.
MUSIC
chireviewofbooks.com

The Shifting Perspectives of Longing in “Tell Me How to Be”

Neel Patel’s Tell Me How to Be opens with both narrators spent: Akash and his mother, Renu, are weary and anxious. Decisions they made years ago have grown burdensome, seemingly inescapable: “No one ever told me that happiness was like a currency: that when it goes, it goes.” This is from Patel’s short story collection If You See Me, Don’t Say Hi, but Akash and Renu’s happiness supply is similarly exhausted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nyjournalofbooks.com

Tell Me How to Be: A Novel

“Tell Me How to Be . . . offers one view of what it is like to be an Indian American in contemporary America.”. We have enjoyed in the past couple of years a number of excellent works of gay fiction, particularly Garth Greenwell’s What Belongs to You, Brandon Taylor’s Real Life, and Bryan Washington’s Memorial. All center on young gay men who feel a lack of connection to their familial or social surroundings. To some extent, this sense of anomie is caused by cultural and/or racial difference.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

GMA's Robin Roberts' pristine home with girlfriend Amber Laign is too beautiful

While Good Morning America's Robin Roberts only lives in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign on the weekends – she hasn't scrimped on luxury. In the week the star lives in a New York apartment to be closer to work, but over the weekend she retreats to her country home complete with a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the backyard. She's owned the property for over two decades and it's stunning. Keep scrolling to take a look around her residence…
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this giggling girl was lighting up the screen by scoring lead roles in film and television, she was just another precious pipsqueak cheesing for the camera in Los Angeles, California. This smiling sweetheart may be known for her hilarious role in a classic romantic comedy -- where she acted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Celebrates Finalizing Divorce With 'Divorced AF' Balloons & Rick Ross FaceTime

Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young has been a lengthy process due to a dispute over their prenup agreement, but it appears matters have finally been resolved. Breyon Prescott, current Chameleon Entertainment CEO and former Epic Records president of A&R Urban, took to Instagram on Thursday (December 9) to share a photo of Dr. Dre smiling in a chair with balloons spelling out “Divorced AF” behind him.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
The US Sun

Mum-of-21 shares incredible tour of their enormous home, including a library and the kids have their own bathroom

THE parents of 21 kids, Jared and Shelly Wallace have shown off their enormous home that leaves plenty of room for their large brood. Although one would expect with such a large family like the Wallaces's would struggle to make room for everyone, the popular YouTubers - who go by the name "Crazy Middles" boast a stunningly large house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Bindi Sue Irwin Shouts Out Husband Chandler Powell with Breathtaking Photo

This time of year makes plenty of Outsiders extra thankful for those special people in their lives. As a wildlife conservationist, Bindi Sue Irwin, demonstrates in her latest Instagram post, it appears the international icon is extra thankful for her husband, Chandler Powell. Irwin shared a photo of herself and Powell to social media as they take in one jaw-dropping view that definitely has us thinking of warm summer days. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer K1KA dies aged 21

Twitch streamer K1KA has sadly passed away at the tender age of 21, family and friends have confirmed on Thursday, December 9. Serbian streamer K1KA, who described herself as an “Ex semi-pro CS:GO player who’s now learning to play League of Legends,” was just 21 at the time of her passing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

'Today' Show Favorite Engaged After Reconciling With Ex

Today Show favorite Jill Martin shared some very exciting news recently. In November, the contributor revealed that she was engaged to Erik Brooks, per Page Six. Martin and Brooks were previously engaged, but they split during the pandemic after trying to make their long-distance relationship work. Martin penned an essay...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

