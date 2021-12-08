ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anker's budget friendly noise-canceling headphones are down to $60 today

By David Carnoy
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm not a fan of cheap noise-canceling headphones. I struggled to put together a list of best noise-canceling headphones under $100, because there are so few I'd recommend buying. But Anker's Soundcore Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are one of the exceptions. Normally around $80, today they're $20 off...

