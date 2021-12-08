Just 10 Tweets That Prove Rachel Zegler Is Actually Hilarious

Rachel Zegler is Hollywood’s new ‘It’ girl. The actress and singer, who was once an unknown high school student from New Jersey, will be making her big debut in the new ‘West Side Story.’. Rachel Zegler is the next big thing in Hollywood, and she’s only...
Happy birthday, to and Steven Spielberg! ET's Nischelle Turner was speaking to West Side Story director on the red carpet for the film's Hollywood premiere, when Moreno joined him and was met with a sweet birthday surprise from ET and the re-imagined classic's leading lady, Rachel Zegler. After being presented...
Rachel Zegler looks so beautiful at the premiere of her new movie West Side Story held at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday night (November 29) in New York City. The 20-year-old actress has attend a movie premiere before, but this is her first premiere for HER first ever movie!!
Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler have joined the Oscars race as the first reactions for West Side Story have dropped. Steven Spielberg's West Side Story has been hotly anticipated and it turns out for good reason as it has been branded a "triumph". WATCH: See the first trailer for West...
“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Rachel Zegler on Monday at the NYC premiere of “West Side Story,” where she dished on her title role in the highly anticipated movie adaptation of “Snow White.”. While she hasn’t talked to co-star Gal Gadot yet, Rachel noted that it’s in the “early processes.”
The first screenings of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” have happened, and with them come the very first reactions. And to cut to the chase, people are in love with the latest take on the Broadway musical written by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and the late Stephen Sondheim. People who...
Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated new vision of the legendary musical ‘West Side Story’ hits theaters next week, and stars two actresses who are set to take the world by storm: Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay interviewed Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose about starring in Steven Spielberg’s new “West Side Story” movie. They open up about their very different audition processes, plus what it was like having the iconic Rita Moreno on set!. “West Side Story” hits theaters December 10.
Newly named Forbes’ 30 Under 30, Rachel Zegler is quickly becoming one of the most influential young artists. She was a regular high school student preparing for college when she was plucked from her final months of senior year to star in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” The film, out in theaters Dec. 10, marks her first professional job. Inside Edition Digital Senior Reporter Leigh Scheps spoke with Rachel about her meteoric rise from community theater to Hollywood fame.
The National Board of Review announced today their 2021 honorees, with top awards including Licorice Pizza for Best Film; Paul Thomas Anderson for Best Director for Licorice Pizza; Will Smith for Best Actor for King Richard; and Rachel Zegler for Best Actress for West Side Story. NBR President Annie Schulhof...
“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Rachel Zegler at the Los Angeles premiere of “West Side Story,” where she gushed about Lady Gaga. Three years ago, Rachel covered Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” song “Shallow,” which has been viewed by over 3 million people on YouTube.
Rachel Zegler is dishing on her career trajectory!. The 20-year-old actress will soon be seen making her big screen debut in West Side Story, and she has two more big movies in the pipeline, but making movies was never in her plan for her life. “I never wanted to be...
It’s easy for “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler to sing the praises of Stephen Sondheim. Sondheim, who wrote the lyrics for 1957′s original “West Side Story” musical, died last month at age 91, two weeks before the latest film adaptation of the Broadway show hits theaters Friday. “We wouldn’t...
West Side Story has been told on stage and screen and back again, this time on screen, directed by Steven Spielberg. The lyrics of Stephen Sondheim are able to be heard by a new generation of audiences and sang by a new set of luminaries. Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Ansel...
