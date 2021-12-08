ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just 10 Tweets That Prove Rachel Zegler Is Actually Hilarious

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith West Side Story, Rachel Zegler is breaking big. But musicals...

www.elitedaily.com

justjaredjr.com

Rachel Zegler Premieres Her First Movie 'West Side Story'

Rachel Zegler looks so beautiful at the premiere of her new movie West Side Story held at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday night (November 29) in New York City. The 20-year-old actress has attend a movie premiere before, but this is her first premiere for HER first ever movie!!
Extra

Rachel Zegler Dishes on ‘Snow White’

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Rachel Zegler on Monday at the NYC premiere of “West Side Story,” where she dished on her title role in the highly anticipated movie adaptation of “Snow White.”. While she hasn’t talked to co-star Gal Gadot yet, Rachel noted that it’s in the “early processes.”
Extra

Rachel Zegler on Torturous Audition Process for ‘West Side Story’

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay interviewed Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose about starring in Steven Spielberg’s new “West Side Story” movie. They open up about their very different audition processes, plus what it was like having the iconic Rita Moreno on set!. “West Side Story” hits theaters December 10.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
foxwilmington.com

How Rachel Zegler Became a Hollywood Star in ‘West Side Story’ at 17 Years Old

Newly named Forbes’ 30 Under 30, Rachel Zegler is quickly becoming one of the most influential young artists. She was a regular high school student preparing for college when she was plucked from her final months of senior year to star in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” The film, out in theaters Dec. 10, marks her first professional job. Inside Edition Digital Senior Reporter Leigh Scheps spoke with Rachel about her meteoric rise from community theater to Hollywood fame.
uticaphoenix.net

Will Smith and Rachel Zegler Will Be Honored at the

The National Board of Review announced today their 2021 honorees, with top awards including Licorice Pizza for Best Film; Paul Thomas Anderson for Best Director for Licorice Pizza; Will Smith for Best Actor for King Richard; and Rachel Zegler for Best Actress for West Side Story. NBR President Annie Schulhof...
Marconews.com

'There's no one way to be Latina': Rachel Zegler does stardom her way with 'West Side Story'

When Rachel Zegler was 16, she was cast as Maria in a local production of “West Side Story” in Englewood, New Jersey. It was four or five months before she auditioned for the same role in Steven Spielberg’s dazzling new adaptation (in theaters Friday), which reimagines the star-crossed love story between a white boy (Ansel Elgort) and Puerto Rican girl (Zegler) in 1950s Manhattan.
Extra

Rachel Zegler Reveals How Lady Gaga Inspired Her Career

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Rachel Zegler at the Los Angeles premiere of “West Side Story,” where she gushed about Lady Gaga. Three years ago, Rachel covered Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” song “Shallow,” which has been viewed by over 3 million people on YouTube.
justjaredjr.com

Rachel Zegler Says She Never Wanted To Be In Movies

Rachel Zegler is dishing on her career trajectory!. The 20-year-old actress will soon be seen making her big screen debut in West Side Story, and she has two more big movies in the pipeline, but making movies was never in her plan for her life. “I never wanted to be...
103.5 KISSFM

Who Is Rachel Zegler? Meet ‘West Side Story’s Breakout Star (It’s Her Debut Role, Too!)

Who plays Maria in the new West Side Story? Meet breakout actress Rachel Zegler. The Steven Spielberg-directed film, which hit theaters Dec. 10, marks Zegler's professional acting debut. The legendary director held an open casting call on Twitter for the role, and Spielberg selected Zegler out of over 30,000 applicants. Zegler was just 16 years old when she auditioned by singing "I Feel Pretty" and "Tonight."
