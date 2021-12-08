10 Festive & Fun Candy Cane Crafts

Shopping for new Christmas pajamas is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season. It’s one of the first things I do each year to gear up for all of the movie watching, carol singing, and cookie baking that I know we’ll do as a family. There’s just honestly nothing like a cozy pair of red fleece PJs flecked with snowflakes to get us all in the holiday spirit. (And no matter how much my husband complains, it will always be more fun when we all wear matching holiday pajamas.)

