10 Festive & Fun Candy Cane Crafts

Shopping for new Christmas pajamas is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season. It’s one of the first things I do each year to gear up for all of the movie watching, carol singing, and cookie baking that I know we’ll do as a family. There’s just honestly nothing like a cozy pair of red fleece PJs flecked with snowflakes to get us all in the holiday spirit. (And no matter how much my husband complains, it will always be more fun when we all wear matching holiday pajamas.)
ROCKVILLE -- Christmas is coming early in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is hosting the annual Candy Cane Parade on Saturday. The fun kicks off at 1:00 p.m. with a fire pit, marshmallow and hot dog roasting, hot chocolate, and crafts. Kids can drop off their letters and take pictures with Santa until 3:00 p.m.
Explore Downtown Juneau with members of your household, support local businesses, and win prizes this holiday season in CBJ Parks & Recreation’s Candy Cane Hunt. This activity is for both kids and adults. Print or download a Candy Cane Tracker here, then head downtown December 1 – 19 to find the printed candy cane numbers in the store windows. To be eligible for prizes, find at least five candy cane numbers and submit your Candy Cane Tracker by noon on December 20.
Listen—we are obsessed with everything Christmas. From making gingerbread houses with our family and friends to decorating no-bake Christmas wreaths with our little ones, we’re ready to create all the treats!. But the magnificent recipe that I’m on the hunt for is…candy canes. That’s right, folks. I’ve always wanted to...
SMITHVILLE — The city of Smithville’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Candy Cane Quest at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in Heritage Park, located off Main Street. The event is free and open to the public. “Santa and his reindeer dropped candy canes on the ball fields at...
For Decades, The Road Home and Volunteers of America Utah have been providing holiday gifts for families served by both of the organizations with their Candy Cane Corner. The goal is to help those in our state who are experiencing homelessness have a happy holiday experience, and get something new. Candy Cane Corner gives the gift of hope this season.
The Archie McPhee Hamdy Canes are a peculiar take on the classic peppermint candy that will provide consumers young and old alike with a way to shake up their holiday traditions. The candy comes in packs of six red-and-white striped candy canes, which are infused with the flavor of a smoked ham that might be served during a Christmas or holiday celebration. The disguised design of the candy canes makes them appear as a conventional holiday treat and are perfect for being swapped out as a prank for unsuspecting family or friends to eat.
Don’t fret. This wreath is sure to arrive in mint condition. Artfully crafted with cozy wool, this red and white Candy Cane Pom Wreath lends color and charm to any holiday tableau. And once your guests walk through your candy cane-clad front door…. Why not welcome them with a mug...
Pillsbury has a new Candy Cane-flavored Sugar Cookie Dough, which will be available at stores throughout the holiday season. This is the first time they've had this flavor, but they've previously released Peppermint Sugar Cookie Dough. It's unclear how different the Candy Cane version tastes, but there is one major...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kids loaded up on a favorite holiday treat over at Chautauqua park Saturday afternoon. It was all a part of the annual ‘Candy Cane Hunt’ where Hastings Parks and Recreation invited kids 10 years and under to line up at the start line and when they announced it was time to start, it was a race to see who could get the most candy canes and the special ones.
I’m here at the most happiest place on earth and thats Walt Disney World! I was invited down to celebrate the wondrous sights, sounds and flavors of cultures near and far at the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. It was also a media preview of what’s to come for the holiday season! I really enjoyed myself and I had such a lovely time! For the event, I wore this cute swing dress that is perfect for the holidays!
CYPRESS, Texas – Whether you’re looking for a unique gift, party ideas or just want to satisfy your sweet tooth Cypress Sweets is the one stop shop that can fill all your candy needs. Owner Courtney Okanlomo along with Sweets Specialist Karina Williams shared a festive candy craft that the whole family will love.
The Candy Cane Revue tradition is back for 2021--and it's bigger and better than ever. This December, the Chetco Pelican Players present The Candy Cane Revue, a family-friendly holiday show at the Chetco Playhouse. This year's revue will feature live musical acts, local dancers, comedy skits, Santa Claus--and maybe even a visit from some Sugar Plum Fairies.
Arrange the oven racks in the upper-middle and lower-middle positions. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°F). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle...
Sweet & Unique Candy & Craft Designs is located in downtown Clinton at 312 Main Street. This locally owned shop has a wide array of items that are as the name suggests unique and most items can be customized on site to make your next purchase or gift one of a kind.
Every year when the holidays begin at the Disneyland Resort, the crowds come down to the Southern California theme park to enjoy the decorations, ride layovers like Haunted Mansion Holiday and dine on delicious and festive offerings. While it is always exciting to dine on classics like stuffing macaroni and cheese and the Thanksgiving sandwich, there is one item that has a cult-like following and Guests line up hours in advance in hopes of getting their hands on — Disneyland’s homemade candy canes.
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Ben Gardner is the 88-year-old man bringing the Christmas spirit to Salyersville in a big way. ”This is Candy Cane Lane,” he said. “It was started by the wife and I after I retired in the mid 90′s, and as you can see, its kind of got out of hand since then.”
