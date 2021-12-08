Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cabell; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Mason; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wirt; Wood Strong showers will produce gusty winds and impact portions of northeastern Washington, Calhoun, northern Kanawha, Putnam, Wirt, Roane, Jackson, central Wood, northwestern Harrison, Pleasants, Ritchie, southeastern Mason, east central Cabell, Doddridge, northwestern Gilmer and Tyler Counties through 345 PM EST At 241 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Sistersville to Milton. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Parkersburg, Nitro, Ripley, Spencer, Winfield, Harrisville, St. Marys, Elizabeth, Middlebourne, Grantsville, Hurricane, Ravenswood, Sissonville, Paden City, Milton, Eleanor, Sistersville, Buffalo, Clendenin and Pennsboro. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 6 and 27. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 106 and 172, and between mile markers 174 and 175. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 23 and 49. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 11 and 63. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
