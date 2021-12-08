ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-08 10:07:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-08 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Erie LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds of 35 to 45 knots, gusting up to 55 knots across Lake Erie have resulted in elevated water levels across the far eastern lakeshore. Water levels at Erie, PA as of 545 PM LST are currently 71.3 inches above low water datum and is expected to continue to rise. Current waves are approximately 15 to 19 feet high, adding to the onshore flow of water. At the time of this warning, Presque Isle State Park and McClelland Park are both closed due to high winds and water.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; White Mountains of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet at the resort level, with higher amounts near the crest. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 20:17:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, Clarendon, south central Sumter and southeastern Orangeburg Counties through 900 PM EST At 816 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Alcolu to 6 miles north of Branchville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Manning, Holly Hill, Summerton, Bowman, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Eutawville, Paxville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, Stumphole Landing, Brogdon, Eautaw Springs, Blounts Landing, Low Falls Landing and St. Paul. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 152 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 20:52:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County HEAVY SNOWFALL EXPECTED THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon tonight through Tuesday, likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. There is high confidence that feet of snow will fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas, and even at lower elevations in the Mount Shasta City area. Significant travel problems are likely to result throughout the weekend and into early next week. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches through Sunday morning with amounts of 25 to 40 inches along the highest terrain. Another round of snow accumulations of 15 to 25 inches is expected Sunday night into Monday morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches through Sunday morning. Another round of snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches is expected Sunday night into Monday. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County, including the town of Tennant and Highway 97. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. There will be a relative lull in activity during the day Sunday, but snow will continue into Monday evening. The strongest winds are expected Saturday evening and Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall tonight into Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
#San Juan#Rip Currents#Beaches#Lifeguard#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 15:51:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-13 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 7 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada, Rincon, and southeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:37:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-13 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern and southeastern Puerto Rico and and most beaches of Culebra, Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:37:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-13 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern and southeastern Puerto Rico and and most beaches of Culebra, Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern and eastern Puerto Rico and most beaches of Culebra, Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 7 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada, Rincon, and southeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

