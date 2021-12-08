Fake News: Bat Wins Bird of the Year, Unique Strategic Reserves From Around the World, McDonald’s Milkshake Dipping Sauces

For many, the Holidays are a time to bring people together, and preferably around a table of food and drinks. Not only are people eating together with more frequency during this special time of year, but they’re also hosting more with signature drinks playing a big role in festive celebrations. However, the drink of choice will undeniably vary depending on where you find yourself in the world. For most Americans, eggnog or mulled wine is the standard drink that first comes to mind, but there is so much diversity out there to explore.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO