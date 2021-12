DULUTH, Minn. – Seven Lake Superior College students will have a large chunk of their next tuition bill paid for thanks to a new scholarship. Each CNC machine tech student that is receiving one is getting $2,000 to help keep them on their educational path. The goal for most students, such as Krystal Lindau, is that it will lead to higher pay when they leave with their degree.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO