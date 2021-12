THE GOOD - Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) and Banished Outposts. Halo Infinite is peak Halo. The sandbox in this game is probably the best the franchise has been in a very long time. Throughout the world are FOB bases that need to be taken back from the Banished. And although these base battles are mostly ‘copy and paste’, with only different variants of baddies to make them stand apart, there’s enough variation in what the player can do when in these battles.

