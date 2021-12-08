ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson says she got 'pushback' from her team over weight loss

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — According to Rebel Wilson, not everyone on her management team was excited about her weight loss journey. The "Pitch Perfect" star has documented her fitness transformation on social...

Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson highlights weight loss in low-cut swimsuit in gorgeous beach photo

Rebel Wilson continues to wow her fans with her gorgeous beachside snaps – and her latest is no different. The Pitch Perfect star highlighted her 80lbs weight loss in a plunging purple swimsuit while posing by the ocean on a private island in Fiji. Rebel accentuated her trim waist with a pink sarong and flashed a hint of her toned legs thanks to a daring thigh split.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Rebel Wilson reveals own team tried to stop her losing weight: ‘I was earning millions as the funny fat girl’

Rebel Wilson has revealed the challenges she had with her team when she told them that she had decided to lose weight.Over the last year, Wilson has been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram.Now, in a new interview with the BBC, Wilson said that her team gave her pushback when she informed them that she was starting a new fitness regime.“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said ‘OK, I’m gonna do this year of health,’ I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,’”...
WEIGHT LOSS
Complex

Rebel Wilson Reflects on Her Team Thinking Weight Loss Would Jeopardize Career as the ‘Funny Fat Girl’

Rebel Wilson’s team wasn’t entirely supportive of her when she decided to prioritize her health over her career and lose weight. In a new interview with BBC News, the 41-year-old actress discussed the reaction she got to her “year of health,” with those around her not wanting her to jeopardize a successful career as the “funny fat girl” in movies.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Rebel Wilson Stuns In Little Black Dress At AACTA Awards In Australia — Photos

The Aussie beauty dazzled in a little black zip-down dress on the red carpet of the event, which honors the best of Australian film and TV. Rebel Wilson, 41, looked confident as ever while strutting down the red carpet during the AACTA Awards on Dec. 8 in Sydney, Australia. The Bridesmaids funny-gal was radiant as she rocked a short, black Balmain dress which offered up a flirty look at her legs. Adding a metallic touch, a zipper framed with silver trim traveled down the center of the frock elegantly. Meanwhile, the star — who recently lost 77lbs after embarking on a “year of health” — accessorized with chandelier earrings and classic black pumps. Rebel went for full glamour with her hair and makeup, sporting breezing blonde waves and glowing skin.
WORLD
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Chris Hemsworth, Karlie Kloss, Rebel Wilson + More!

CHRIS HEMSWORTH MOCKS LITTLE BROTHER ON INSTAGRAM: Chris Hemsworth poked fun at his little brother in an Instagram post Tuesday (Dec. 7th). The Thor actor captioned a series of black-and-white photos of himself and Liam Hemsworth with, “Always great interacting with my fans. Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson stuns in slinky black dress - and wow

Rebel Wilson slipped into a killer mini dress for the Australian Academy Awards on Wednesday – and the actress looked hotter than ever. Rebel shared a series of snaps as she was strutting alongside the Sydney Opera House with her fellow stars, and we can't get enough of her black dress.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

The shocking reason Rebel Wilson’s team were against her health kick

Rebel Wilson made a startling revelation during a candid TV interview with BBC Breakfast this week. The Aussie actress admitted her own team weren’t initially supportive of her ‘Year of Health’ journey last year, which led to her shedding over 30kg. “I got a lot of pushback...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Adele Says She Got Her Instagram Password Taken Away From Her For Posting

Adele made an appearance on make up artist NikkieTutorials‘ YouTube channel and shared a bit about how she interacts with her social media. Mainly, she is not allowed to have the passwords to any of her accounts. “I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before,” she explained. She...
INTERNET
realitytitbit.com

Winter Everett's dramatic weight loss shocks The Family Chantel fans

The Family Chantel star Winter Everett showed off her weight loss journey on the recent episode, leaving fans in total and utter shock. A TLC reality show, the up-and-down family dynamic of 90 Day Fiance favorites Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are captured on camera. She showed off her post-break...
WEIGHT LOSS
