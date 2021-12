3 lean validations to make sure you’re on the right path. One of the main differences between AI and general developments is the required evaluation scope. On regular apps by knowing what to do and how, validating the need and keeping it simple, you’re almost safe. But on AI apps you can have the best research, top developers and elite product team and still face failure. The reason is the higher uncertainty which rises in many dimensions. Back in 2015 Sculley et al discussed the uniqueness of ML apps by describing their implicit technical debt; while most people see ML code as their main ingredient, the truth is this is only a small friction of the development needed for AI applications. Using the AI success triangle of importance, feasibility and usability we can format a set of validations to make sure to avoid any hidden caveat in our path to success.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO