Charlotte, NC

Firefighters perform CPR on dog after house fire displaces family of 3

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE — A family of three, including a toddler, was taken to the hospital to be checked out and their pet received CPR after an early morning house fire in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Crews responded around 4 a.m. to the fire at a home on Park Road between Selwyn Avenue and Fairview Road.

First responders tended to the family, which included a 2-year-old child, and performed CPR on the family’s dog. Firefighters said the dog is doing well.

Park Road Fire Park Road Fire (Nowacki, Matt (CMG-Charlotte))

Officials said the fire was under control within 10 minutes but caused damage to about 25% of the house.

Investigators believe the fire started in an office studio attached to the house. The cause is still under investigation, although candles could be a factor.

