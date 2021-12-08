ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

School board selects Frank Triggs as new trustee

By Reporter Dick Mason
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
Superintendent Curt Dubost chats with Frank Triggs after the selection.

Frank Triggs, a retired minister, was selected from 12 applicants

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees selected a new trustee Tuesday to fill the vacancy created when Jim Reed recently resigned.

After a day-long interview process, Frank Triggs, a retired minister, was selected from 12 applicants. The board interviewed six candidates in the morning, and the other six after lunch. The board gave each applicant the same six questions about their background, motivation, and perception of the district.

Frank Triggs

The applicants ranged from ranchers to retired military to those with teaching backgrounds. After brief public testimony Tuesday afternoon, the board discussed the merits of the applicants. Then, they took straw polls and reduced the contenders to two: Adelita Hiteshew and Frank Triggs.

Trustee Nate Williams moved that Adelita Hiteshew be selected as trustee. Tim Gearhart seconded the motion. The board voted 3-3, with Christ Bausch joining Williams and Gerhardt in support of Hiteshew. Thus, that motion failed.

Dorian Baker moved that Frank Triggs be selected. Chris Bausch seconded the motion. The board voted 4-2 in favor with Nate Williams and Tim Gearhart casting the dissenting vote. So, Frank Triggs will join the board as trustee to fill the vacant seat until Jim Reed’s term expires.

Trustees discussing the applicants.

Triggs was born in Phoenix, Arizona, but grew up in Southern California. After he became a minister, he led churches in Cerritos and Ojai. In recent years, he’s worked as business manager for a large church in Bakersfield, while living in Paso Robles. He ran for a school board seat in the last election.

After his selection, Triggs told the Paso Robles Daily News, “I believe in public education. I got a good education from the public schools. I want to make sure that children get the same good education I received, or better.”

Triggs will serve out the remaining term of Trustee Jim Reed, who recently retired because he’s moving to Texas to be closer to his grandchild.

