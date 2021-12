Maryland’s MGM National Harbor marks its five-year anniversary today, having opened to the public on Dec. 8, 2016 — and it is a big employer. The casino closed for three months at the start of the pandemic, and furloughed hundreds of workers, but it is currently hiring again. MGM National Harbor also said more than 1,000 of its current 2,900 employees have been working at the resort since opening day five years ago.

