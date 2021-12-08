Pittsburgh Pirates News: Rule 5 Draft Still Expected to Take Place

The Pittsburgh Pirates are, at the very least, listening to offers on Jacob Stallings. But should they have an outrageous price tag on the backstop?. There have been trade rumors surrounding some of the Pittsburgh Pirates players. There are the obvious Bryan Reynolds rumors, but it seems that the Bucs have put an untouchable price tag on Reynolds. Back at the trade deadline, they demanded the Miami Marlins’ top 30 prospects, all of which are top 40 prospects. Recently, they asked about the availability of both Noelvi Marte and Julio Rodriguez from the Seattle Mariners, two consensus top 10 prospects in baseball. But now it seems the Pirates are open to talking about backstop Jacob Stallings. But should the Pirates put an outrageous price tag on him, similar to how they have done to Reynolds?

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO