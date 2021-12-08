ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Pirates News: Rule 5 Draft Still Expected to Take Place

By Marty Leap
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it will not take place when it was originally scheduled, the Rule 5 Draft is still expected to take place after MLB’s work stoppage ends. This will impact the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as a the rest of baseball. Part of Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings each...

Pittsburgh Pirates: Options of What to do With Colin Moran

With the Pittsburgh Pirates re-signing Yoshi Tsutsugo, Colin Moran’s future with the Bucs is now up in the air. What options do they have?. The Pittsburgh Pirates brought Yoshi Tsutsugo back into the fold when they signed him to a one-year, $4 million deal. Tsutsugo will likely be the primary first baseman going into 2022, barring anything catastrophic. But bringing back Tsutsugo without the guarantee of a DH, as likely as it is, means that Colin Moran’s role with the Pirates is now up in the air.
Pittsburgh Pirates Rumors: Team Interested in Michael Lorenzen

The Pittsburgh Pirates have inquired about free agent right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen. This could be another addition to the starting rotation or bullpen that could help this team for the 2022 season. Michael Lorenzen interested in pitching and playing outfield in 2022. The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of four teams...
Pittsburgh Pirates: Should Jacob Stallings Have An Outrageous Price Tag?

The Pittsburgh Pirates are, at the very least, listening to offers on Jacob Stallings. But should they have an outrageous price tag on the backstop?. There have been trade rumors surrounding some of the Pittsburgh Pirates players. There are the obvious Bryan Reynolds rumors, but it seems that the Bucs have put an untouchable price tag on Reynolds. Back at the trade deadline, they demanded the Miami Marlins’ top 30 prospects, all of which are top 40 prospects. Recently, they asked about the availability of both Noelvi Marte and Julio Rodriguez from the Seattle Mariners, two consensus top 10 prospects in baseball. But now it seems the Pirates are open to talking about backstop Jacob Stallings. But should the Pirates put an outrageous price tag on him, similar to how they have done to Reynolds?
Pittsburgh Pirates: Roster Moves Are Coming Before Wednesday

Before Major League Baseball’s CBA expires on Wednesday the Pittsburgh Pirates will have to make at least two roster moves. Unfortunately, we are just a few days away from Major League Baseball’s CBA expiring and the sport going into a lockout. Prior to the CBA expiring on Wednesday there are a pair of roster moves that the Pittsburgh Pirates will be looking to finalizing and then make.
Pittsburgh Pirates Free Agent Target: Reliever Nick Wittgren

With the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to add to their Major League roster ahead of Wednesday’s looming CBA expire and lockout, reliever Nick Wittgren could be a free agent target. One of the biggest needs for the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason is to add bullpen help. While the team has address...
Pittsburgh Pirates: Yoshi Tsutsugo’s 2022 Role

The Pittsburgh Pirates re-signed Yoshi Tsutsugo to a one-year deal. What role could he play for the Bucs next season?. The Pittsburgh Pirates resigned first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo late Wednesday night. Tsutsugo agreed to a low-risk one-year, $4 million deal. With Tsutsugo returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates for next season,...
Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: High Upside of Anthony Solometo

The Pittsburgh Pirates haven’t had many good, consistent lefty starting pitcher throughout franchise history, but Anthony Solometo could change that. The Pittsburgh Pirates haven’t had many dominant left-handed starting pitchers in their history. When MLB ranked the all-time top 5 Pirate lefty starters, three of the five starters’ careers started or ended before, during, or within 10 years after World War I ended. The last time the Pittsburgh Pirates had a lefty starter with at least two above-average seasons was Francisco Liriano.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Five Former Late Round Draft Picks to Watch

Some of the Pittsburgh Pirates best prospects are early round draft picks, but let’s take a look at a few late round draft picks who deserve some attention. The Pittsburgh Pirates recent drafts have been pretty good ones. Since Ben Cherington has taken over, he’s added some very highly touted prospects to the system including Nick Gonzales, Henry Davis, Bubba Chandler, Anthony Solometo, Carmen Mlodzinski, and Jared Jones just to mention a few of the talented players they’ve gotten the last few drafts.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Jacob Stallings Traded to Miami Marlins

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded their Gold Glove catcher in exchange for some pitching help and some prospects from the Miami Marlins. The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins struck a trade that included the 2021 Gold Glove Award winner Jacob Stallings in return for right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson, Miami’s 16th ranked prospect right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas, and Miami’s 23rd prospect outfielder Connor Scott. The Pirates certainly seemed to target quantity over quality in return for the 32-year-old backstop. Pittsburgh did get a pitcher in Thompson who pitched in the Majors last season and could join the Pirate starting rotation.
Pittsburgh Pirates: MLB’s Lockout Could Be Shorter Than Most Think

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the rest of Major League Baseball looks like it will be heading for a work-stoppage, but the lockout could last much shorter than most think for a few important reasons. With MLB and the MLBPA’s collective bargaining agreement coming to a close, a lockout will definitely...
Pittsburgh Pirates Breakout Candidates: JT Brubaker vs Bryse Wilson

The Pittsburgh Pirates have many unproven players. Two potential breakout pitchers, JT Brubaker and Bryse Wilson, could have strong seasons in 2022. But which of the two has a higher potential?. The Pittsburgh Pirates roster is filled with many unproven commodities. Some are young talents that are high-ranking prospects like...
Pittsburgh Pirates News: Team Signs Catcher Roberto Pérez

One day after trading Jacob Stallings to the Miami Marlins the Pittsburgh Pirates addressed the catcher position by signing free agent Roberto Pérez. Monday evening the Pittsburgh Pirates made their biggest move of the offseason thus far when they traded 2021 Gold Glove Award winning catcher Jacob Stallings to the Miami Marlins. This left the Pirates with a hole to fill at the catcher position.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Two Non-Tendered Pitchers Worth Pursuing

The Pittsburgh Pirates should be looking into these two pitchers that were non-tendered and became free agents on Tuesday evening. Major League Baseball’s deadline to non-tender arbitration eligible players contract was 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday. This was moved up from the original deadline that was set to be this upcoming Thursday. This led to the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as the rest of baseball, making roster moves.
Pittsburgh Pirates: MLB Needs to Re-Work Their Arbitration Process

With the upcoming CBA, there have been some talks on reworking how players entering arbitation should be valued and paid. But the current system needs reworked. MLB’s arbitration system is very flawed. With the CBA set to expire this week and talks about the new CBA heating up arbitration has already been a talking point. The arbitration system is one that has a huge impact on the Pittsburgh Pirates and the rest of baseball.
Pittsburgh Pirates Rumors: Possible Pitching Reunion from 2021

The Pittsburgh Pirates need to fill out their pitching staff before the 2022 season. Apparently, they have an interest in bringing back a reliever. One of the tougher trades the Pittsburgh Pirates made at the 2021 Trade Deadline was the last-minute deal that sent relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves. The deal made sense, after all the team was continuing their strenuous rebuild, dealing away several other veterans from the roster. Also, Rodriguez only had one year of contractual control left, so his value was likely at its peak.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates add 3, lose 2 in minor league phase of Rule 5 draft

The Pirates picked up three players, including a pair of intriguing pitchers, while losing two during the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft on Wednesday. Although the ongoing lockout canceled the major league portion of the Rule 5, the minors pressed on as normal — where any player not protected on the 38-man Class AAA roster can be selected.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Debating a Richard Rodríguez Reunion

Former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Ricard Rodríguez was recently non-tendered by the Atlanta Braves, so should the Bucs look into the right-hander?. The Atlanta Braves non-tendered Richard Rodríguez during Tuesday’s non-tender deadline. It was only a couple of months ago that Rodríguez was considered one of the more premium relief pitchers on the trade market. The Pittsburgh Pirates had dealt him to the Braves at the trade deadline in exchange for two young right-handers, former top 100 prospect Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Examining Potential Swingman Pitching Prospects

The swingman is one of the lesser talked about roles in baseball, but these four prospects could fill that role for the Pittsburgh Pirates long-term. Throughout Major League Baseball pitcher’s roles are becoming much less specialized with each team, the Pittsburgh Pirates included. While we’ll always likely have starting pitchers, they’re pitching less and fewer innings. We have openers, some teams employ multiple closers, and a handful of other unique ways pitchers are being used.
