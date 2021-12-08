ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

UVA, Germanna Community College make it easier to finish bachelor’s degree online

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

A new partnership between the University of Virginia and Germanna Community College will make it easier for students to earn both associate's and bachelor's degrees completely online. The agreement means that qualified students who complete Germanna's College Everywhere program...

augustafreepress.com

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Gateway Community & Technical College ranked top community college in state for associate degrees

Gateway Community & Technical College was recently named the top community college for associate degrees in Kentucky by University HQ. “I’ve always been proud of the work that we do here at Gateway,” said Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “Being listed as the top associate degree college in Kentucky confirms that we are on the right track to help Northern Kentuckians achieve a better life.”
BOONE COUNTY, KY
UT San Antonio

UTSA graduate fast-tracks a bachelor’s degree with dual credit program

NOVEMBER 29, 2021 — At just 20 years old, Gisselle Torres is preparing to bid UTSA farewell, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication. Completing an undergraduate program at such a young age, especially in a pandemic, has not been easy. Yet, she’s maintained her determination since day one.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Kingsport Times-News

UVA Wise chancellor says new strategic plan maintains college’s liberal arts role, adapts to new demands

WISE — As UVA Wise implements its latest strategic plan, Chancellor Donna P. Henry says the college will maintain its seven-decade mission as a liberal arts school. The eight-year Your College for a Lifetime plan sets out a five-pillar approach to student recruitment and retention; faculty recruitment, development and retention; aligning program offerings with student and regional demand; “reimagining” core educational requirements; and updating various systems policies and procedures.
COLLEGES
cbs19news

Community Counts: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UVA

In this week's Community Counts, Bo Sykes sits down with Genevieve Baer from the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UVA to discuss the 21st year of offering university level, short-term courses. Check out another Community Counts segment where Bo Sykes sits down with Zenas Choi, Vice-Chair of the Charlottesville Young...
COLLEGES
Augusta Free Press

Advisory Board’s perspectives to guide UVA Karsh Institute of Democracy

The University of Virginia's Karsh Institute of Democracy has announced its inaugural advisory board, a diverse roster with members ranging from a former Supreme Court justice to the co-founder of the Reddit social news aggregation site. The advisory board features a...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
calu.edu

At 68, a Bachelor's Degree at Last

Suzan Gingery fulfills a lifelong goal as she graduates with a degree in history at Cal U's 193rd Commencement. Suzan Gingery, of Greensburg, Pa., fulfilled a lifelong goal Saturday when she graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a degree in history. At 68 years old, she said the accomplishment...
GREENSBURG, PA
ZDNet

2021's best online master's in forensic accounting degrees

A forensic accounting degree explores accounting principles and practices, investigatory tools and techniques, and rules and regulations that apply to financial transactions. Career opportunities look promising: The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects nearly 100,000 new accounting positions by 2030. Forensic accountants assess financial data to identify financial fraud. Forensic accountants...
COLLEGES
Augusta Free Press

Northam announces new funding for HBCUs in new state budget

Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed two-year state budget will increase funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities to record numbers. The proposal also raises the Tuition Assistance Grant to $5,000 from $4,000. TAG helps Virginia students attend private colleges, including HBCUs. The...
COLLEGES
alamancecc.edu

From ACC to NC State: Horticulture Grad Headed for Bachelor Degree Program

Alamance Community College’s Horticulture Technology program over time has produced hundreds of outstanding and skilled graduates who have gone on to successful careers in the landscaping industry. Now student Gabriel Mixon is the first graduate to matriculate through a new pathway that leads to a bachelor’s degree in Horticultural Science at North Carolina State University.
BURLINGTON, NC
ZDNet

2021's best online logistics degrees: Supplying expertise

A logistics degree trains students to solve distribution puzzles by identifying and optimizing transportation opportunities and challenges. Logistics involves the transportation of goods and services from manufacture to consumption. Professionals plan, implement, and manage processes for distributing goods while considering cost, quality control, and potential challenges. This degree prepares students...
COLLEGES
cbs19news

Doctors at UVA trying to make a 'universal COVID vaccine'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With COVID-19 variants on the rise, doctors at the University of Virginia Health System are working to create a universal vaccine for the virus. A universal vaccine is built to protect against any variant of COVID without needing to modify or alter what's in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Augusta Free Press

Day late, dollar short: My emails to Jim Ryan, Carla Williams

Folks, I tried everything to get the people who run the show at the University of Virginia to slow the roll toward hiring Anthony Poindexter as the next football coach. All else failing, I decided that the situation required a really futile...
SPORTS
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester    
BOSTON, MA

