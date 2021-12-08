Pokemon Unite Is Getting New Items and An Event This Holiday

Blade & Soul is joining the winter holiday celebration with its Winter Soulstice event. Expect several new events, a new collection, quests, and of course, presents. The Winter Wonders Festival starts today and runs through January 19th. You can earn event currency for this festival, snowballs from daily quests, login rewards, and by completing daily challenges. There are 10 daily quests to complete for one snowball each. You can also use snowballs to craft a carrot, buttons, and a branch, based on different crafting guilds. Carrots, buttons, and branches are also available through opening Snack Boxes, Sewing Kits, and The Woodworking set. Once you're done, you can gift wrap all the items and give them to other players via transmute and exchange. Or you can trade these items or your snowballs at the Dragon Express for different rewards including items like scarves, a pet pack, or chests.

3 DAYS AGO