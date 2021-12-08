ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Unite Is Getting New Items and An Event This Holiday

By Demi Williams
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon Company has revealed a collection of new seasonal updates for Pokemon Unite, including a new event, a playable Pokemon, and more. The selection of holiday-themed content will begin tomorrow on December 9 and will start by introducing a new playable Pokemon, Tsareena. This Pokemon is an All-Rounder and can...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

The Future of Pokemon Unite Competitive

Pokemon Unite has now been available to play for about four months. During this time, the game has accumulated over 9 million players. With the game seeing constant growth, there have been many questions on if Pokemon Unite competitive has a future. Here is why it has a chance to flourish as well as problems it is currently facing.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Tsareena Coming To Pokemon Unite December 9th

The Pokemon Company has officially announced the next playable Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite. The Fruit Pokemon Tsareena will be joining the roster as an All-Rounder on December 9th. Starting on that date, there will be a campaign where all players can unlock it as a playable Pokemon just by logging in.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Pokemon Board Game Now Available in United States

A Pokemon-themed version of Labyrinth is available now in the United States. Earlier this year, ComicBook.com reported on Pokemon Labyrinth, a licensed version of best-selling board game Labyrinth that features Pokemon. The game is a bit of a rarity in that Pokemon board games are far and few in between, but it wasn't available in the United States when first released. However, the Amazon web page for Pokemon Labyrinth officially went live earlier today, marking the first time that the game is now available for US fans.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Pokemon Company#Pokemon Unite
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go December 2021 Events and Details

Season of Mischief is about to end, and in its place, the new season will come, the season called Season of Heritage. Beginning on December 1st, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. as a Research Breakthrough encounter we will have Deino and its Shiny forms, and every Monday in December Trainers will have a one-time-purchase bundle with a Remote Raid Pass available in the shop for 1 PokeCoin.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Top Pokemon Unite Meta Pokemon as of Nov 30

Season Two of Pokemon Unite has seen its fair share of excitement so far. Already three weeks into the new season, players have been grinding the ranked ladder. For those struggling to rank up, it might come down to character selection. Not to worry, this list contains the top Pokemon Unite meta characters as of the end of November 2021. Consider playing the following characters to help see better results.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Pokemon Unite: The complete Map Guide

In this Pokemon Unite Map guide, you will learn the simple basics of the game’s map and its contents to help you understand the game easily. If you’re interested in playing the game, you can check our guide on how to access the beta test, and for more information and definition of some in-game terms, you can check our Pokémon Unite Beginner’s Guide.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Pokemon
pockettactics.com

Dragonite and festive holowear arrive in Pokémon Unite’s Holiday Event

Pokémon and TiMi Studios have unveiled the massive holiday event that is set to shake up Pokémon Unite over the coming month, including the addition of that adorable airborne critter Dragonite. Several Pokémon are also getting festive holowear, including a pudding outfit for Crustle and Santa hats for several of the playable creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-Order Trailer

Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. The UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy, remastered for the PS5 console. Pre-order now for PS5. Available Jan. 28, 2022. Coming to PC 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Get Gifts for the Winter Soulstice in Blade & Soul's Holiday Event

Blade & Soul is joining the winter holiday celebration with its Winter Soulstice event. Expect several new events, a new collection, quests, and of course, presents. The Winter Wonders Festival starts today and runs through January 19th. You can earn event currency for this festival, snowballs from daily quests, login rewards, and by completing daily challenges. There are 10 daily quests to complete for one snowball each. You can also use snowballs to craft a carrot, buttons, and a branch, based on different crafting guilds. Carrots, buttons, and branches are also available through opening Snack Boxes, Sewing Kits, and The Woodworking set. Once you're done, you can gift wrap all the items and give them to other players via transmute and exchange. Or you can trade these items or your snowballs at the Dragon Express for different rewards including items like scarves, a pet pack, or chests.
Nintendo Life

Dragonite And Special Holiday Season Event Revealed For Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite is about to get a whole wave of festive activities underway as part of a month-long holiday season event. There's plenty to see and do during this new celebration, which will run in-game from 15th December until 16th January. There will be log-in gifts, event rewards and challenges, new Unite licences, and a special Snowball Battle map, as well as the arrival of Tsareena and Dragonite – the latter of which is a brand new reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Wattson Guide: How To Best Use Her Abilities, Combo Tips And Tricks

Apex Legends has a large variety of legends with different skill sets, but no legend is better at defense than Wattson. There are three other defensive legends--Caustic, Gibraltar, and Rampart--but all three are designed to defend their allies by dealing damage to enemies and thus deterring them from approaching. Though Wattson can deal a little damage with her tactical ability, her kit is entirely designed around fortifying a position, neutralizing other legends' abilities, and buffing her allies with regenerative body shields. She's an entirely selfless legend, who gives everything to protecting her allies, at the cost of having no offensive abilities of her own. Here's a rundown on how Wattson's abilities work, how to unlock her, and more tips on how to best play as her.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

You Can Pet The Heavily Armed Robodog In Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 includes a nice little Easter Egg that players have discovered, and it involves the game's lovable (and deadly) robotic "dog," the Ranger. Rangers can be called in by players over the course of the match, roaming the battlefield firing at enemies and serving as personal bodyguards. Even though there is no button prompt to do so, players have discovered that getting close to a Ranger and holding the interact button will show you a special animation in which your character kneels down to give the lovable robot a pat on its cute, camera-lens head. You can check the Easter Egg below via a video shared by the official Battlefield Twitter account.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Get The Foundation Skin In Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 started off with a bang, as we learned that not only does the battle pass contain Spider-Man, but also The Foundation, the mystery leader of The Seven who just so happens to be played by and modeled after The Rock. You’ll be able to unlock the action hero yourself later this season, but you can’t quite get him yet. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock The Foundation in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy