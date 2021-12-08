Pokemon Unite Is Getting New Items and An Event This Holiday
By Demi Williams
Gamespot
3 days ago
The Pokemon Company has revealed a collection of new seasonal updates for Pokemon Unite, including a new event, a playable Pokemon, and more. The selection of holiday-themed content will begin tomorrow on December 9 and will start by introducing a new playable Pokemon, Tsareena. This Pokemon is an All-Rounder and can...
As we near the end of 2021, the final season of Pokémon GO has also gone live. December’s Community Day event is going to be a blast from the past and so is the entire season as it is called the Season of Heritage. Hoopa’s strangeness piqued Professor Willow’s interest,...
Pokemon Unite has now been available to play for about four months. During this time, the game has accumulated over 9 million players. With the game seeing constant growth, there have been many questions on if Pokemon Unite competitive has a future. Here is why it has a chance to flourish as well as problems it is currently facing.
The Pokemon Company has officially announced the next playable Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite. The Fruit Pokemon Tsareena will be joining the roster as an All-Rounder on December 9th. Starting on that date, there will be a campaign where all players can unlock it as a playable Pokemon just by logging in.
A Pokemon-themed version of Labyrinth is available now in the United States. Earlier this year, ComicBook.com reported on Pokemon Labyrinth, a licensed version of best-selling board game Labyrinth that features Pokemon. The game is a bit of a rarity in that Pokemon board games are far and few in between, but it wasn't available in the United States when first released. However, the Amazon web page for Pokemon Labyrinth officially went live earlier today, marking the first time that the game is now available for US fans.
Season of Mischief is about to end, and in its place, the new season will come, the season called Season of Heritage. Beginning on December 1st, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. as a Research Breakthrough encounter we will have Deino and its Shiny forms, and every Monday in December Trainers will have a one-time-purchase bundle with a Remote Raid Pass available in the shop for 1 PokeCoin.
‘Tis the season to be giving, and TiMi Studio Group is giving away a ton of Aeos Tickets in Pokemon Unite. Right now, you can log in and score two free batches of 2,021 Aeos Tickets for a limited time. Shared on the Pokemon Unite Twitter account today, players can...
Season Two of Pokemon Unite has seen its fair share of excitement so far. Already three weeks into the new season, players have been grinding the ranked ladder. For those struggling to rank up, it might come down to character selection. Not to worry, this list contains the top Pokemon Unite meta characters as of the end of November 2021. Consider playing the following characters to help see better results.
In this Pokemon Unite Map guide, you will learn the simple basics of the game’s map and its contents to help you understand the game easily. If you’re interested in playing the game, you can check our guide on how to access the beta test, and for more information and definition of some in-game terms, you can check our Pokémon Unite Beginner’s Guide.
Even if you aren’t actively playing Pokemon Unite, but intend to come back one day, you may as well try and log in daily. The game always has some sort of bonus going on, including the current Pokemon Unite Tsareena promo. That promo is straight-up getting the character for free....
Pokémon Unite has hit the impressive milestone of getting 50 million downloads. To mark this achievement, the game’s developers are gifting players with 2,000 Aeos Tickets, according to a recent Twitter post. All you have to do is log into Pokémon Unite between December 9, 2021 to January 31, 2022 to claim your reward.
Pokemon Go's Season of Heritage continues this week with a new event called Dragonspiral Descent. The event runs from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12 and is inspired by Dragonspiral Tower, a location from the Pokemon Black and White games for the original Nintendo DS. Here's everything you need to know about the event.
Pokémon and TiMi Studios have unveiled the massive holiday event that is set to shake up Pokémon Unite over the coming month, including the addition of that adorable airborne critter Dragonite. Several Pokémon are also getting festive holowear, including a pudding outfit for Crustle and Santa hats for several of the playable creatures.
Pokémon Unite’s next big event is just around the corner. The Holiday Festivities event runs December 15 to January 16, 2022, adding new Pokémon, outfits, challenges, and a snow-filled quick match battle map. Tsareena will kick things off a week early. The kick-happy, melee All-Rounder will be...
Pokémon Unite is about to get a whole wave of festive activities underway as part of a month-long holiday season event. There's plenty to see and do during this new celebration, which will run in-game from 15th December until 16th January. There will be log-in gifts, event rewards and challenges, new Unite licences, and a special Snowball Battle map, as well as the arrival of Tsareena and Dragonite – the latter of which is a brand new reveal.
