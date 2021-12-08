Lafayette City Council gains a new councilman and loses another in one night

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette City Council said hello Monday to a new representative on the same night members said goodbye to one who's served a half-century.

At Monday's Lafayette City Council meeting, Steve Snyder was sworn in as the new councilman at large, replacing the seat left vacant by former city councilman Lon Heide.

Heide had served on the council for 18 years, almost four terms.

Later in that same meeting, Mayor Tony Roswarski announced to the council that Ron Campbell, representing District 2, would be retiring by the end of December.

“I never thought in my time as mayor I would do something like this two months in a row, but it seems like that time has come," Roswarski said. "Again like last month, it’s with a heavy heart but with a deep deep sense of gratitude that I announce that tonight will be Ron Campbell’s last meeting with the Lafayette City Council.

"He is concluding, if you can believe this, a 50-year career."

Roswarski asked those in attendance to put that half-century into perspective.

"If you think back 50 years to the multitude of projects and parks and roads and railroads relocation and Subaru and Caterpillar and GE, and the list goes on and on. You have helped play a role in bringing to this community and making this community the fine place it is, to live, to work and to raise our families,” said Roswarski.

“We’ll never forget Ron’s charge forward on the smoking ordinance he was bound and determined and look how well that worked out, it was the right thing to do. It’s improved the health of our community and the list can go on and on… You know Mr. Campbell, I said this to Mr. Heide as well, but both of you have been mentors of mine since I was a young boy. I’m sure those times that I ended up in your office as an assistant principal, you didn’t dream that things would turn out like this.”

Campbell first joined the council in 1970 and has served almost 12 terms with the city. Campbell’s District 2 seat will be vacant starting the new year and won’t be filled until the local democratic precinct holds a special election to find his replacement.

The councilman's seat will be replaced via a vote from the Lafayette Democratic precinct. The Democratic Party chair for Tippecanoe County, Jacque Chosnek, will call a caucus meeting of the precinct community members who live in Lafayette’s District 2 precinct.

The vote will occur within 30 days of Campbell's departure from the City Council, and that person will hold that seat until the end of Campbell’s original term, which will be in 2023, Chosnek told the Journal & Courier.

“I’m going to miss this. I’m going to miss the people and the job because it was fun… But I think it was time. I’m having trouble with my memory and it’s not fair for the citizens, and it’s time to bring in somebody else who will do a better job. But I will miss it,” said Campbell, who is 90 years old.

When all was said and done, the spotlight of the night was shared between most recent addition and the longest-serving councilmen. Snyder had no problem letting Campbell be the highlight of the night.

“I’m not a big fan of spotlights, so when Mr. Campbell made his announcement of his retirement, it’s something that you definitely can’t compete with. Not saying that I would want to, but I wish Mr. Campbell good luck and happy retirement. He’s earned it. He’s served on the city council longer than I’ve been alive, and I’m not a young chicken, so that’s pretty impressive,” said Snyder.

Before being elected, Snyder served on the Fairfield Township Board as the board’s president, served the county as a journeyman pipefitter and general foreman for years, which eventually lead him to be promoted as Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 field representative, a position he still holds.

In other council business

Although the councilmen were the highlight of the meeting, there was still a meeting that occurred in between these moments.

The council approved Resolution No. 2021-36, which involved an Economic Revitalization Area tax deduction for Subaru of Indiana Automotive. SIA is planning on constructing a new 500,000-square-foot factory on an 83-acre plot of land SIA recently purchased. SIA expects to invest $58 million into this project.

The council also approved Resolution No. 2021-37, which approved an interlocal cooperation agreement between the City of Lafayette, Ind., and the Perry Township, Tippecanoe County, for emergency and fire protection services. The resolution plans on increasing the size of the current jurisdiction of the fire department to include north of McCarty Lane to 750 North and east of County Road 500 east.

This week, the council only had one new ordinance for first reading: Ordinance No. 2021-64, which requested the council to rezone certain real estate on the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds and the former YMCA property as a General Business Zone. The Board of Commissioners of Tippecanoe County made the request after discovering that the properties had been zoned as residential properties. The council approved the commissioners’ request and will not need a second reading.

A few ordinances were approved after their second reading:

Ordinance No. 2021-58 requested an expansion of the Local Ninth Street Hill Historic District to include three new properties into the district.

Ordinance No. 2021-59, requested a name change of pre-existing district, from Trinity Methodist Historic District to Local Centennial/Trinity Historic.

Ordinance No. 2021-60, requested to create of a new historic district for the property of 316 Tinkler Street and establish the Local Perrin/316 Tinkler St. Historical District.

Ordinance No. 2021-62, requested to fix a scrivener’s error in Ordinance No. 2021-54, which fixed salaries related to the four-year contracts that the city made with the law enforcement and the fire department unions. The error was related to the clothing allowance given to members of the contract.

Ordinance No. 2021-63, the city requested additional funding for construction, reconstruction, repair or maintenance of the streets and roads in Lafayette, as well as requesting funds from the general fund for temporary staffing needed the mayor’s office.

