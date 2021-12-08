ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

House panel considers Rep. Carra plan for long-term road maintenance

By From staff reports
 3 days ago
State Rep. Steve Carra, a member of the House Transportation Committee, on Tuesday told the committee his plan to require long-term contracts for road construction and maintenance could increase road quality and save taxpayer dollars.

“Politicians talk a lot about fixing our infamous Michigan roads,” said Carra, of Three Rivers. “We all agree our roads need to be improved, but any strategy needs to include building more durable roads in the first place. By pairing construction with long-term maintenance, my plan will give contractors a greater role in the entire process and focus their interests to make our roads last longer.”

Carra’s House Bill 5369 would require the Michigan Department of Transportation, whenever undertaking a new construction or full reconstruction of a highway segment or bridge, to negotiate a contract for designing, building, operating, preserving and maintaining the road or bridge. Each contract would continue for at least 10 years after completion of the initial construction project. The lowest compensation for the contractor in any year of the contract would be at least equal to 10 percent of the highest-paying year of the contract. A contractor would not be allowed to institute tolls as part of operating the road.

Under the plan, local governments would be allowed, but not required, to sign similar contracts for construction and maintenance of local roads and bridges.

HB 5369 remains under consideration by the committee.

