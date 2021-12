KALAMAZOO, MI – After two years away due to COVID concerns and restrictions, the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts announced Tuesday that its annual fair will return in person next year, on June 3-4. The institute is currently accepting artist applications for the 71st annual fair. Those interested in showing their wares must apply through an online application by Jan. 16 to be considered for the show.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO