It was 36 degrees in New Jersey with no rain or snow on Christmas morning in 1900 when ornithologist Frank Chapman (1864-1945) stepped outside to count birds. He had organized 27 volunteers to take a census of birds in 25 North American locations from Canada to the northeastern U.S., the West Coast and the Deep South. By the end of the day, the group had tallied 18,500 individual birds among 89 bird species.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO