MAINE, USA — All adults in the United States are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose, and 16- and 17-year-olds can get a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently opened a booster clinic at the Augusta armory; Northern Light Health is opening a clinic at the former Pier 1 building in South Portland, and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said there will be additional clinics opening across the state in the coming days and weeks as part of a "booster blitz."

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO