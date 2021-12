The Detroit Lions are coming off of one of the most surprising wins of the season after beating the Minnesota Vikings in the final seconds of their game last weekend. The Denver Broncos have found more success, although they’re as average of a team as there is in the NFL. They enter this game with a 6-6 record, posting a 3-3 record both at home and on the road. Below are the NFL odds for this game, along with a pick and prediction for the Lions vs. Broncos.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO