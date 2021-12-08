ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Unfazed By Tristan Thompson Paternity Rumors, Shows Kim Kardashian Support At People’s Choice Awards

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 3 days ago

Khloe Kardashian recently showed her support for her older sister, Kim Kardashian at the People’s Choice Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9FHe_0dHDVOsr00
Khloe, Kim KardashianReuters

Kim accepted her Fashion Icon statuette at the awards show. Khloe accompanied her sister at the event, and they both stunned in their respective ensembles, according to People.

For the outing, Khloe donned a silver chainmail mini dress, which she paired with her see-through heels. Kim, on the other hand, wore an all-black ensemble.

The Kardashian-Jenner family also took home the People’s Choice Award for Best Reality Show 2021.

Read The Full Story

Comments / 4

Related
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Looks Sad At Basketball Game After Posting Kiss Photo With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looked somber as he sat court side at the NBA game on the same day he posted the sweet throwback of him and ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, appeared to look sad while attending an LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings game at Staples Center. The Yeezy rapper was sitting on the floor for the NBA game on Friday, Nov. 27, but seemed to have other things on his mind: likely Kim Kardashian, 41. Kanye’s outfit appeared to match his mood, as he opted to go with an all black leather outfit including an oversized leather jacket, snow pants, boots and a baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Oh Hi, Khloé Kardashian Pretty Much Wore a Disco Ball as a Dress Last Night

Khloé Kardashian just made her first public appearance since news broke that Tristan Thompson has allegedly welcomed a third child, and she looked amazing. And very sparkly. Khloé stepped out to support her sister Kim Kardashian at the People's Choice Awards (where Kim won a Fashion Icon Award), joining her onstage in a glittery mini dress that is giving major disco ball vibes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Loudly In Recent Post

Khloe Kardashian is back to it once again. Amid a sea of Instagram Stories, she threw in one cryptic quote for good measure. TV Shows Ace previously reported about her first response to Tristan Thompson’s baby drama. As fans know, the reality star loves to share cryptic messages on social media.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Holiday Plans Revealed, Amid Reconciliation Speculation

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to celebrate the holidays together as a family, making this year’s festive season a special one for their baby girl, True. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to ring in the holiday season together as one big happy family. While they have yet to reveal if they are back on as a certifiable couple, the pair want to pull out all the stops to make the festive season a special one for their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Paternity#Fashion Icon
Ok Magazine

Khloé Kardashian 'Believed' Tristan Thompson 'Would Change' Before Allegedly Welcoming Third Child With Maralee Nichols, Her Friends Urged Her Not To Take Him Back, Source Spills

After a woman, Maralee Nichols, allegedly gave birth to Tristan Thompson's third child this month, insiders spilled that Khloé Kardashian was hoping the basketball player was on a different path. Article continues below advertisement. The pair reportedly hooked up in March during Thompson's 30th birthday celebrations. The NBA player...
NBA
Glamour

Kanye West Shared a Photo Kissing Kim Kardashian After Announcing He Wants Her Back

Kanye West is continuing his quest to win back the affections of Kim Kardashian eight months after news broke that the reality star was filing for divorce. On November 26, the rapper shared an old photo originally posted by Kardashian to her Instagram Stories back in 2019. The photo (which you can see here) featured West and Kardashian kissing in matching sweatsuits. Over the photo, West added a TMZ headline, reading, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” West tagged the publication as well as his ex-wife.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Move OVER Tristan!!! Does Scott Disick Want Khloe Kardashian?!

Scott Disick is sharing more support for Khloe Kardashian. As fans know, the two have become good friends over the years. They became friends when Scott first started dating his baby mama and ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. Even though Kourtney and Scott have been on and off over the years, he remained close to Koko.
TV SHOWS
Elle

Kim Kardashian Joins TikTok With Daughter North West On Thanksgiving

On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West debuted their shared TikTok account, @kimandnorth, and they already have over 300k followers and more than 1.5 million likes. “No bio yet,” reads the bio. The first of 24 posts (so far) is of the gal's “spa day” where...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Are Not A Couple’

Khloe Kardashian is defending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship after the pair’s alleged ‘W’ magazine cover story claimed they were ‘not a couple.’. Khloe Kardashian, 37, is insisting that Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are still a couple after their alleged W magazine cover story leaked online. A TikTok user, @angelesfrancoo, revealed part of the alleged copy in a video, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian's Story About True Thompson Pooping in the Tub Is Hilariously Relatable for Any Parent

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is ALL GROWN UP. Khloe Kardashian is known for keeping it real, especially when it comes to parenting!. In a recent episode of Ellen DeGeneres' digital series Mom Confessions, the 37-year-old mom and reality superstar got candid about her and her sister's different parenting styles, tips and tricks she learned from Kris Jenner and even some LOL-worthy things she had to figure out on the fly, like the time her daughter, True Thompson, pooped in the bathtub.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

93K+
Followers
8K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers Hollywood delivers breaking entertainment news, movies, TV shows review and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy