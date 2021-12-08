ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMA CGM to buy part of Ingram Micro in $3 billion logistics deal

 8 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) - Shipping group CMA CGM has agreed to acquire most of Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services (CLS) activities in a deal worth $3 billion aimed at accelerating CMA CGM’s push into end-to-end logistics, the French group said on Wednesday.

CMA CGM, one of the world’s largest container shipping lines, will finance the acquisition from its own funds and expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2022, it said in a statement.

theloadstar.com

Market Insight: DHL, DB Schenker, DSV, Mærsk & CMA CGM – rumour mill tour

It has been an eventful week, so let’s kill it with a swift tour of the rumour mill on a sunny, happy Friday that couldn’t be sunnier and happier and colder down here. With Tobias Meyer named as the new Deutsche Post DHL Group CEO from May 2023, the reign of Frank Appel will come to an end after what anybody in a reasonable state of mind would label as a terrific effort.
MARKETS
