ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Istanbul preparing international bond to fund infrastructure

By Can Sezer, Daren Butler
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmOOe_0dHDUQMs00

ISTANBUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Istanbul's mayor said the municipality is working on a possible international bond to fund new infrastructure projects, a year after the Turkish city completed its first Eurobond issue.

"We are working both on a bond issue and our talks are continuing on foreign resources for new infrastructure projects with different instruments," Ekrem Imamoglu said when asked if a bond issue in international markets was being considered.

The municipality secured $580 million in Eurobond financing last year to fund the completion of four subway projects around Istanbul. The Eurobond, which has a maturity of five years and a 6.6% yield, saw demand of more than $2.4 billion.

Imamoglu did not say in the interview on Monday with Reuters, when the bond might be launched. His comments come as Turkey grapples with the fallout from a 45% plunge in the value of the lira against the dollar this year.

After last year's issue, Imamoglu said the city of 16 million people was only resorting to foreign financing after repeated requests to obtain funds from Turkish state banks failed.

Imamoglu, from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), took office in June 2019 after defeating the candidate of President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party in the mayoral election.

He is seen by some as a potential contender to challenge Erdogan in the 2023 presidential elections, although he says he is only focused on his job as mayor.

After the election, Turkish state banks stopped extending loans to Istanbul, which was run for 25 years by Erdogan's AKP and its Islamist predecessor party, Imamoglu said previously.

Aside from the subway, the municipality has invested 500-550 million euros ($564-620 million) in other projects.

Last month it opened an 85 megawatt (MW) waste incineration and power station, a biomethanation plant to produce energy and fertiliser from food waste, and a water purification plant.

Imamoglu said work was continuing on securing finance for a new waste incineration plant and a subway line between the Istanbul districts of Beylikduzu and Sefakoy, which is expected to require a 1 billion euro investment.

He said the municipality aimed for the metro to carry 30% of the city's passenger traffic, up from a current level of 15%.

($1 = 0.8872 euros)

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Six cases of Omicron variant detected in Turkey - minister

ISTANBUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The first six cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was reported as saying on Saturday by state broadcaster TRT Haber. Five of the cases were in the western city of Izmir and one in the...
WORLD
AFP

Illegal but essential, migrants recycle Istanbul's waste

Shrouded by acrid smoke, a young Afghan crouches sorting waste he has pulled from the trash bins of Istanbul, anxious that Turkey will soon strip him of even this subsistence. Aytar said he runs one of 2,500 or so impromptu recycling depots in Istanbul, receiving dozens of trash collectors -- called "cekcekci" (pronounced "chekchekchi" and roughly translating as those who pull carts) -- every day.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

New Caledonia set to reject independence amid vote boycott- local media

CANBERRA/PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The French territory of New Caledonia is on course to reject independence in a referendum on Sunday, local media reported, amid a big drop in turnout due to a boycott of the vote by the independence movement. The indigenous Kanak population, who largely favour independence,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Istanbul#Subway#Presidential Elections#Turkish#Eurobond#Republican#People S Party#Ak Party#Akp#Islamist
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
Reuters

G7 unites behind push to prevent Russia-Ukraine crisis

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sought to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine, putting on a united front to warn of dire consequences for any incursion and urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table. Led by British foreign minister Liz Truss,...
POLITICS
TheStreet

What Is the International Monetary Fund and What Does It Do?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) was conceived in 1944 to secure international monetary cooperation, stabilize currency exchange rates, and expand global liquidity (access to hard currencies). The World War II Allies and other cooperating countries set up the multilateral organization to help support currencies and trade flows after the war.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan says social media a 'threat to democracy'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy.Erdogan's government plans to pursue legislation to criminalize spreading fake news and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech.“Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has turned into one of the main sources of threat to today’s democracy,” Erdogan said in a video message to a government-organized communications conference in Istanbul He added: “We try to protect our people, especially the vulnerable sections of our society, against lies and...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Factors to watch - December 12

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL. * GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as hot CPI data fails to unnerve investors. * Oil prices post biggest...
WORLD
AFP

Turkish lira collapse piles misery on northern Syria

Mohammed al-Debek, a schoolteacher in northern Syria, is on strike: the currency devaluation in neighbouring Turkey has slashed the value of his salary by two-thirds. Areas of northern Syria run by Turkish-backed rebel groups switched to the lira as the main currency last year, replacing the massively devalued Syrian pound.
BUSINESS
Reuters

How Poland blew its chance to get billions in EU recovery cash

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The EU's Justice Commissioner received "brutal" treatment last month in Warsaw, a member of his delegation said, during talks aimed at defusing a dispute over the independence of Poland's judiciary that is blocking billions of euros in economic aid. In a carefully staged media appearance,...
EUROPE
The Independent

UK deploys further troops to Poland and Lithuania amid Belarus border tensions

The UK is to deploy additional troops to Poland and Lithuania amid tensions at their borders with Belarus The Ministry of Defence announced that 140 military engineers will be sent to Poland, adding that a separate team has also been sent to Lithuania.“Poland and Lithuania, along with their Baltic neighbour Latvia, have been under significant pressure from migration originating from Belarus and facilitated by the Lukashenko regime for a number of months,” the MoD said.The deployment comes amid increased tensions with Russia over its military presence near the Ukrainian border.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday that it would be...
POLITICS
Reuters

Inflows into U.S. bond funds dwarf equity purchases in 2021 -Lipper

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds have attracted record inflows this year, despite worries about inflation and expectations the Federal Reserve could roll back its pandemic-era stimulus measures earlier. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. bond funds attracted a net $612 billion in the first eleven months of this...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

244K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy