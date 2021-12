Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of their “rainbow baby”, a baby girl.In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said the baby is healthy and both mother and daughter are doing “very well”.“The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support,” the statement added.Carrie announced she was pregnant in a post to her private Instagram in August. She revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage earlier in the year, which left her “heartbroken”.Symonds wrote: “Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas. At the beginning...

