How Jaren Jackson Jr.'s improving defense has helped Grizzlies during 5-game win streak

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
When Jaren Jackson Jr. challenged Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes’ dunk attempt, it would’ve been easy to assume a foul was coming. As a defender, that’s been Jackson’s Achilles heel since he’s been in the NBA.

Instead, he timed his leap just right and blocked the dunk with his left hand. In past years, Jackson would’ve probably sent Barnes to the free throw line, but this time it started a Memphis Grizzlies fast break.

“I try to use my size to my advantage and not do little things that I used to do like gamble, reach, whatever,” said Jackson, who’s fifth in the league with a career-high two blocks per game. “I’ve always said when we sat and down talked about it, I was never concerned about doing anything different. If I was going to pick up some (fouls), at least I’m being active.”

Jackson was already showing signs of being an elite defender this season, but he's taken it up a notch during the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak without Ja Morant. The Grizzlies went from the NBA's worst defense prior to Morant's injury to an NBA-best 90.9 defensive rating the past five games.

Over the streak, the Grizzlies' defensive rating with Jackson on the court is a team-best 83 points per 100 possessions. They're also giving up 13.8 more points per 100 possessions with him off the court, which is also tops on the team.

Jackson had a season-high five blocks against the Raptors, the most he’s had in two seasons. But more than that, he’s defending without fouling as much. As the Grizzlies moved from a shifting defense to protect the paint, Jackson staying on the floor has been critical as teams are shooting just 48.2% at the rim when he plays, which is fifth-best in the league.

“He’s anticipating plays more. He’s being locked in on the defensive end because we have him doing different coverages at different times,” coach Taylor Jenkins said. “He’s switching, he’s hedging, he’s back in pick-and-roll and actually just has to be mentally locked in. He’s not picking up any cheap fouls because he’s beating guys to his spots.”

Jackson’s 3.3 fouls per game are still among the league’s leaders, but that’s also a career low for him. He’s had five fouls in three of the last five games, but a closer look shows he’s more disciplined than it appears.

After three quarters, he had two fouls against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday and one foul against the Raptors. With the Sacramento Kings, he had one foul at halftime but picked up four in the third quarter as the Grizzlies led by 32 points.

What it means is Jackson, who's also averaging 19.2 points and shooting 48.4% on 3-pointers during this winning streak, is becoming a better defender while limiting his mistakes. It’s part of the growth that was expected when the team signed him to a $105 million rookie contract extension before the season.

It’s also got the Grizzlies in a good place until Morant returns. Teams are thinking twice before challenging Jackson defensively, and the Grizzlies have followed his lead raising their collective defensive effort.

“It’s something he’s been doing always so it’s just good to see him get better at it,” Brandon Clarke said of Jackson’s shot blocking. “I’m sure he’ll get plenty of blocks this season.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

