Milwaukee, WI

4 things you probably should be doing in Milwaukee this weekend, including celebrating Hmong New Year

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

1. Milwaukee Hmong New Year

The Milwaukee Hmong New Year celebration returns to State Fair Park's Wisconsin Exposition Center in West Allis Dec. 11-12. Competitions, food and other cultural activities are on the program. Admission is $5, free for seniors 65 and older and for kids younger than 5. (A night party starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 11; admission to the party is $18.) COVID-19 safety measures include requiring masks for the unvaccinated and temperature checks at the door. Info: Milwaukee Hmong New Year Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5KvG_0dHDU4HN00

2. 'Black Nativity' at Marcus Center

Black Arts MKE's production of Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity" is back at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 10 and 11, with matinees at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12. Tickets start at $45. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test is required; masks are also required. Info: marcuscenter.org .

3. Local artisan holiday markets

Get your holiday shopping in gear at these neighborhood holiday markets.

  • Riverwest: The 53212Marketplace at the West River Collective, 3700 N. Fratney St., has more than 20 local vendors plying food, art, home goods and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Masks recommended. Info: 53212Marketplace 2021 Holiday Edition Facebook event page.
  • Walker's Point: Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 224 W. Bruce St., holds a Merry + Bright Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12., with local vendors selling handmade, vintage and curated goods. Masks recommended. Info: Merry & Bright Market Facebook event page.
  • Downtown: Saint Kate — The Arts Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., hosts a Holiday Marketplace with more than 70 local artists and vendors 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 11-12. Info: saintkatearts.com/holidays .

4. 'Christmas Alive!' interactive play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNZWn_0dHDU4HN00

In "Christmas Alive!" the audience "plays" travelers from Nazareth who meet characters out to capture the baby Jesus. The outdoor performances, on the trail behind Wood Hills Church at 777 Highway 164 in Colgate, start every 10 minutes from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10, and from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11-12. Tickets are $15, $10 for kids 5 to 12, free for children 4 and younger. Info: morningstarproductions.org .

Contact Chris Foran at chris.foran@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @cforan12 .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 4 things you probably should be doing in Milwaukee this weekend, including celebrating Hmong New Year

