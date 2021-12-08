ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Catholic Financial Life is listing for sale its downtown Milwaukee apartment and office tower. That could mean a new corporate headquarters.

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee7uo_0dHDTz1y00

Catholic Financial Life is listing for sale its downtown Milwaukee apartment and office tower — with the fraternal insurance organization planning to find a new corporate headquarters.

The 19-story building, 1100 W. Wells St., is for sale because of a strong real estate market and evolving office space needs, Catholic Financial Life announced Wednesday.

"A sale will only further strengthen our record surplus and capital position and provide additional agility for the organization," said President John Borgen, in a statement.

The building opened in 1971.

It features 120 studio and one-bedroom apartments, with a rooftop swimming pool and other amenities for the building's residents.

The building also has 60,000 square feet of office space.

Catholic Financial Life has just 70 employees based in the tower.

"Should we sell the building, we will pursue office space in Milwaukee best suited to attract and retain associates to best serve our members," Borgen said.

The building is being listed with real estate broker Berkadia.

"We foresee a great deal of interest from a wide range of potential buyers," said Berkadia Managing Director Ralph DePasquale.

There is no listed sale price. The building's assessed value is $8.2 million, according to city records.

Catholic Financial Life has around $1.7 billion in assets. It provides life insurance, retirement planning, education savings and other financial services.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Milwaukee, WI
Real Estate
City
Milwaukee, WI
Fox News

Biden tells Jimmy Fallon he doesn't follow poll numbers 'anymore' on first late-night appearance as president

President Biden joked that he doesn’t follow his approval ratings "anymore" Friday night during his first late-night TV appearance since taking office. "Well, not anymore," Biden quipped during the remote interview from the White House after "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon asked him how much he pays attention to fluctuating poll numbers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Catholic Financial Life#Twitter#Facebook
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
Fox News

Demaryius Thomas will be honored during Broncos-Lions game

The Denver Broncos announced that they will honor former star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Vic Fangio said Friday that there will be a pregame moment of silence and a video tribute. Broncos players will also wear Thomas’ No. 88 on their helmets.
NFL
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

555
Followers
591
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy