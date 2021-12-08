ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Britney Spears Doesn’t Plan to Invite Any Family Members to Her and Sam Asghari’s Wedding — As of Now

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Making the cut? Britney Spears is already making decisions about her upcoming wedding — and her family members aren’t in the mix, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Britney can’t wait to get married and truly start her life,” the insider says of the 40-year-old singer and fiancé Sam Asghari’s nuptials. “They’ve already begun planning, and she is so happy she gets to finally make these decisions.”

The insider added, “As of now, there will be none of her family who is invited to wedding” following Spears’ conservatorship battle. (Spears’ 13-year conservatorship came to an end in November following her father, Jamie Spears, stepping back from his role earlier in the year.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9pfr_0dHDTq5R00
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The Grammy winner and the 27-year-old personal trainer, who met in 2016 on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video, got engaged in September.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed to Us at the time.

The “Toxic” singer shared the exciting news via Instagram, showing off her ring in a video. “I can’t f–king believe it,” she captioned the clip.

Ahead of her conservatorship hearing in November, a source told Us that Asghari is “the person in life she trusts 100 percent.”

The newly engaged couple were using wedding planning as “a fun escape from the court drama,” the insider said in September, noting that Asghari is Britney’s “rock” and “soulmate.”

In November, Asghari was one of the first people to congratulate Britney on her freedom following the end of her conservatorship. The Crossroads actress had been unable to manage or make any of her own decisions beginning in 2008 when the conservatorship first went into place.

Her 69-year-old father was the conservator of her estate the entire time, while caretaker Jodi Montgomery served as the conservator of her person beginning in September 2019.

Britney broke her silence for the first time publicly regarding the legal restrictions on her life during a June court hearing. At the time, she revealed she wanted her “life back” and called for the termination of her conservatorship.

“The record is clear, the time is clear,” Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said during the November 12 hearing, where Judge Brenda Penny announced that “the conservatorship of the person and estate” has been terminated.

Asghari reacted to the news via Instagram, writing, “History was made today. Britney is Free! ❤️.”

Days later, Britney told her fans that she was “thinking about having another baby” with the Iran native now that she’s free.

Watch the exclusive video above for more on Britney and Asghari’s relationship and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 29

Cat 107170
2d ago

Go Britney Go! You are free! And you got a little money to be free with. Not all of us get that kind of freedom. Blessings!

Reply
11
Ronnie Broadway
3d ago

Good for her! Walk away from those who's only pleasure is to make your life misery! Even if it is family!

Reply
11
David Townsend
3d ago

That guys riding that meal ticket just like that other loser back up dancer!!!!

Reply
6
Related
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Heartbreak: Sam Asghari Only Using Songstress To Launch An Acting Career? 'Toxic' Hitmaker Reported To Host A Huge 40th Birthday Party In Mexico

Britney Spears is reportedly warned about her finance, Sam Asghari. Britney Spears is having the time of her life after her father finally filed to end the conservatorship that controlled the pop star’s life for several years. Days after receiving the good news, the “Toxic” hitmaker announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Never Had A ‘Breakdown’ Like Britney Spears In The 90s

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the factors that allowed her to avoid public crises after rising to fame as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, was America’s sweetheart while playing Rachel Green on Friends. And during the show’s ten-season run, as well as in the 15 years since, Jennifer has remained centered and humble while avoiding any public crises or incidents that have plagued other A-list stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and more. So, how did Jennifer do it? “A godsend of support — just so many evolved, positive people around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Paris Hilton’s Husband Carter Reum Has a 9-Year-Old Daughter: They Don’t Have a ‘Traditional’ Relationship

Four days after Carter Reum’s wedding to Paris Hilton, the venture capitalist’s spokesperson confirmed that he has a 9-year-old daughter. “The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years,” the Shortcut Your Startup author’s spokesperson told Page Six on Monday, November 15, after the outlet reported the little one’s mom is Secrets of Aspen alum Laura Bellizzi. “Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planning#Wedding Party
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Are ‘On Board’ With Her Wanting Another Baby: ‘They’d Love’ A New Sibling

As Britney Spears sets her sights on expanding her family, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Sean Preston and Jayden James are ‘supportive’ of a new sibling. Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would not be opposed to becoming big brothers. After nearly 14 years, a judge terminated the 39-year-old pop star’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 12. The arrangement dictated nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life, including whether she could have more children. Following the victory, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Britney has her sights set on another child with fiancé Sam Asghari — and her firstborns are supportive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit on Married Life and His Parents' Reaction to Their Secret Wedding (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny and Sumit are living their best married lives. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with the newlyweds after the couple tied the knot in India on the season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and they talked about how their marriage is going four months in and the decision to not tell his parents that they got married.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Style

Ariana Grande Recreated an Iconic Britney Spears Look

The year was 1999. MTV's TRL was a major cultural touchstone and the world knew Britney Spears as a chart-topping pop princess, not a woman that just got liberated from a much-talked-about conservancy. The place? Pompano Beach, Florida. The occasion? A concert where Spears trotted out with her signature blonde hair wearing a pink tube top and white pants, cementing a moment in time with lip gloss and body glitter. The pink outfit would go on to become one of Spears's most memorable stage costumes, ever, and in honor of '90s Night on The Voice, Ariana Grande did her best to pay homage to that magical late-'90s moment.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Jamie Spears Drops New Damaging Accusation Against Britney Amid Post-Conservatorship Process: 'Trying To Ruin Me'

Jamie Spears hit Britney Spears' team for allegedly trying to bring him down amid the post-conservatorship process. The #FreeBritney movement supporters were left shocked after Jamie supported the termination of his daughter's conservatorship after 14 years. Before Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the program, the patriarch and his team filed a document in September requesting the court to grant Britney's wish.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

57K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy