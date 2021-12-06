ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

DeWine pushes to spend $250M on police, first responders

By Jim Gaines, , Staff Writer
dayton.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Mike DeWine and other state officials announced Monday their push to put $250 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act toward police and other first responders statewide. Of that total, $175 million would go to police agencies for flexible grants, paying for crime “hot spot” policing, collaboration...

www.dayton.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

DeWine announces grant program aimed at helping first responders

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has a new $250 million grant program to help local first responders fight violent crime, recruit the next generation of firefighters, EMT's and police officers, and aid recruits and cadets with their education. Gov. Mike DeWine, surrounded by law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services personnel...
POLITICS
sunny95.com

DeWine pushes $250 million funding plan for police

COLUMBUS – As the murder toll in Columbus continues to climb, Gov. DeWine has asked lawmakers to approve using $250 million in federal pandemic relief funds to pay for programs to help police fight violent crime and to aid first responders affected by pandemic-related stress. DeWine says $175 million would...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WOUB

DeWine says Ohio needs to fund the police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — A total of $250 million from the federal government will go to help first responders, mainly police and troopers, who are far more likely to have depression and burnout. And Ohio Fraternal Order of Police President Jay McDonald said officers are more likely to...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Dewine
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The real problem with new police board

In the Nov. 21 editorial “Police accountability initiatives need city’s attention,” Mayor Ted Wheeler, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, and Community Safety Transition Director Mike Myers defended the fact that their hand-picked committee to design the new police oversight board hasn’t met yet, saying, “We understand the public’s desire for this process to be completed as soon as possible, but we must balance this with the desire to create an equitable process that is led by those most historically harmed by police conduct.” The committee was specifically chosen to have such people on it, so that is no excuse for why it hasn’t met since it was selected in July. The real problem is that the committee members and the people who appointed them know what decisions they want the board to make but seem not to have considered how to design structures and processes to get from here to there. That is reflected in the city’s paralysis on this matter. Yet another example of the city government’s penchant for “ready, fire, aim” solutions to problems.
PORTLAND, OR
realvail.com

Neguse pushes for immigration policies to stay in Build Back Better social spending

The massive social spending and climate bill that passed the U.S. House last month included some significant immigration reform provisions, though progressive Democrats were disappointed that it didn’t provide for a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, as they’d originally hoped. While it wouldn’t allow undocumented people to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridianpress.com

Cammack Defends Police, But Her First Responder Husband Gets Punished For It

Since President Joe Biden took office earlier this year, Progressive Democrats have been emboldened and have called for more drastic changes to the way law enforcement polices Americans. US Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), whose husband is SWAT Medic, was recently punished by his police department after Rep. Cammack continued her crusade against the Defund The Police movement on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Training#Ohio Attorney General#Police Departments#Ocjs#Explorestate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy