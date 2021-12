MALVERN, PA — Venatorx Pharmaceuticals announced that Scott McConnell, Pharm.D. has joined the Company as Vice President, Medical Affairs. With over 20 years of experience in infectious disease, oncology, rare and orphan diseases and academia, Dr. McConnell will be responsible for leading the medical affairs function at Venatorx and will oversee the planning and execution of medical strategy, field medical engagement and scientific communications. Additionally, he and his team will be responsible for communicating scientific data to key opinion leaders and well as other infectious disease and critical care healthcare professionals to broaden awareness of, and support for, Venatorx’s pre-clinical- and clinical-stage programs.

