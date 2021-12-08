ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda Thompson Pays Tribute To Her Ex Elvis Presley For Christmas

 3 days ago
Linda Thompson is one of the late Elvis Presley‘s ex-girlfriends who actually lived at the famous Graceland properties. Even though Elvis has been gone for almost 45 years, Linda makes sure to honor him with throwback photos every once in a while. She recently shared a beautiful tribute to celebrate Christmas early.

Linda shared a video of Elvis singing his famous song “Blue Christmas” from his 1968 Comeback Special. She also shared several photos of Christmas over the years including her sons and pets. In addition, she encouraged fans to adopt a dog for Christmas this year.

Linda Thompson honors her ex Elvis Presley with a throwback video for Christmas

Linda captioned the series of photos and videos, “A little flashback Friday…Blue Christmas is a favorite 🎵🎅🏻🎄…missing some loved ones…(could Elvis be more gorgeous?) And a few photos of Sassy and Willis. I babysat the twins last night and captured this photo of Sam peeping through the door. Ahhh the magic of Christmas! 😍🎄Sassy is already buttering up to Santa, Willis has grown up so fast, and we are all looking forward to celebrating Christmas all month long. A big thank you to @westsidegsr for my girl Sassy! There’s still time to adopt a puppy/dog for Christmas everyone!🐶💜 @brodyjenner @brandonjenner”

PRINCES OF MALIBU, Linda Thompson, (Season 1), 2005. TM and Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved, Courtesy: Everett Collection

Last year, Linda also opened up about how generous Elvis was, especially during the holidays. He loved to give extravagant gifts to his friends and family. At the time she shared, “Christmas was his very favourite time of year…because he was so inordinately generous, and he derived so much joy in giving to others. Elvis was so incredibly generous that we called him the real Santa Claus.”

Elvis Presley examines his draft notice, Memphis, TN, December 20, 1957 / Everett Collection

In conclusion, let’s get into the holiday spirit by listening to Elvis perform “Blue Christmas”:

