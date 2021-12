If you’re planning a long-distance road trip to see some really spectacular Christmas lights, you should consider St. Augustine, Branson, Baltimore … or Theodore, Ala.?. That’s the suggestion from vacation rental site HomeToGo.com, and it’s no fluke. The small community outside Mobile made the site’s recommendations of “top holiday light destinations” because of the annual “Magic Christmas in Lights” display at Bellingrath Gardens and Home. (Bellingrath also is in the running to be one of USA Today’s 10 best botanical garden light displays, but we won’t know the results of voting until Friday.)

