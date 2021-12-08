Chamber Corner: Past Marine makes his way in Spring Hill marketing business

Featured member: Allen Rorex of Rorex Marketing Solutions

How long have you been in business in Spring Hill?

Since November 2019

What was the first job you ever had?

Marine Corp.: Discharged in 1981 as a Corporal.

Job in Marine Corp: Avionics Electronics

How has your career path placed you in your current position?

In the Marines, I learned the importance of dependability, organization, service, and loyalty. These attributes I use daily as I serve my customers.

How do you give back to the community through your business?

I am an active member of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce. I serve as a chamber ambassador. My wife and business partner, Pennie, and I also contribute our services throughout the year to The Refuge Church, where we attend. We also volunteer with Operation Christmas Child, and this year collected 49 shoeboxes of gifts to donate toward the global distribution.

Who is your favorite business mentor or role model?

My late father, Ken Rorex. He was a hard-working general contractor and I learned from him daily.

What is your favorite thing to do when not at work?

Well of course, it's golfing. However, I have recently taken up pickleball and I'm enjoying that indoor sport, too.

Where is your favorite travel destination?

My favorite travel destination is to Datura Villa, located in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Compiled by Rebecca Melton, executive director of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.