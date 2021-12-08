ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Chamber Corner: Past Marine makes his way in Spring Hill marketing business

By Rebecca Melton
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mVhh_0dHDRMGF00

Featured member: Allen Rorex of Rorex Marketing Solutions

How long have you been in business in Spring Hill?

Since November 2019

What was the first job you ever had?

Marine Corp.: Discharged in 1981 as a Corporal.

Job in Marine Corp: Avionics Electronics

How has your career path placed you in your current position?

In the Marines, I learned the importance of dependability, organization, service, and loyalty. These attributes I use daily as I serve my customers.

How do you give back to the community through your business?

I am an active member of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce. I serve as a chamber ambassador. My wife and business partner, Pennie, and I also contribute our services throughout the year to The Refuge Church, where we attend. We also volunteer with Operation Christmas Child, and this year collected 49 shoeboxes of gifts to donate toward the global distribution.

Who is your favorite business mentor or role model?

My late father, Ken Rorex. He was a hard-working general contractor and I learned from him daily.

What is your favorite thing to do when not at work?

Well of course, it's golfing. However, I have recently taken up pickleball and I'm enjoying that indoor sport, too.

Where is your favorite travel destination?

My favorite travel destination is to Datura Villa, located in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Compiled by Rebecca Melton, executive director of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Spring Hill, TN
Business
City
Spring Hill, TN
Fox News

Biden tells Jimmy Fallon he doesn't follow poll numbers 'anymore' on first late-night appearance as president

President Biden joked that he doesn’t follow his approval ratings "anymore" Friday night during his first late-night TV appearance since taking office. "Well, not anymore," Biden quipped during the remote interview from the White House after "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon asked him how much he pays attention to fluctuating poll numbers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Rorex Marketing Solutions#Marine Corp#The Refuge Church
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
Fox News

Demaryius Thomas will be honored during Broncos-Lions game

The Denver Broncos announced that they will honor former star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Vic Fangio said Friday that there will be a pregame moment of silence and a video tribute. Broncos players will also wear Thomas’ No. 88 on their helmets.
NFL
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

261
Followers
87
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy