FORECAST: Foggy start, warming up into the afternoon

We're off to a foggy start for your Wednesday morning commute with parts of Southwest Florida under a dense fog advisory. The fog should start to mix out as the sun rises.

We'll start to warm up as we go through the afternoon with highs capping out in the low 80s. Today will feel slightly more humid as a cold front stalls to our north. That front isn't expected to bring us a cool down as it shifts to the north and out to the Atlantic.

Thursday morning could bring us another round of fog, and this warming trend will also continue. We could see temperatures reach the upper 80s by the late week ahead of a cold front that is expected to arrive on Sunday. That front will bring a small chance for showers.

Behind the front, we're expecting a dry forecast through next week with slightly cooler and less humid conditions.

