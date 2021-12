Dr. Jennifer Stachnik is talking about the difference between hair vs. fur in pets. She says it is a common thing that people wonder about. There are some different connotations with that. She says in some circles, hair refers just to human hair and all animals, generally speaking have fur. Dr. Stachnik says hair and fur are both made up of keratin so from a chemically level they are very, very similar if not completely the same, just some very small differences there.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO