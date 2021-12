CLEVELAND — With coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers in the area surging, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish warned that the worst is likely still ahead. "It's going to get worse," Budish said at a virtual press briefing to address COVID-19 on Wednesday. "This is winter in Cleveland, folks. With cold and snow pushing us indoors. The holiday season means get-togethers with family and friends and COVID. And if that's not enough [the] omicron [variant] has come to town. So please, please, please be careful. Keep gatherings small, wear your mask and get vaccinated and boosted."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO