Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are you going to have a chance to get some closure on the epic arc involving Voight and Roy?. Well, we know that some closure will be coming; unfortunately, it’s just not going to be tonight. This is the final week of a long-planned hiatus, and it has everything to do with NBC airing some special programming tonight. They don’t want to air one of the One Chicago shows without the other, so all three are on hold until we get around to December 8. This is when they will each get a chance to have their fall finales.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO