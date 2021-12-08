ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Lost Daughter,' 'Licorice Pizza' top AP's best 2021 films

By LINDSEY BAHR and JAKE COYLE
theintelligencer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Associated Press' film writers picks for best movies of 2021:. 1. “The Lost Daughter”: There’s an element of danger, real and theoretical, permeating every moment of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s electric adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel. Despite the idyllic Greek seaside setting and the intoxicating premise of a solo vacation, the...

WUSA

Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad George Lands a Cameo in 'Licorice Pizza'

Licorice Pizza director Paul Thomas Anderson is revealing how Leonardo DiCaprio's father, George, ended up with a cameo in his coming-of-age film. New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan took to Twitter and posted quotes from the director that didn't make his published article, and it's a good thing he did because it produced quite the comical nugget.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Licorice Pizza’ Delivers: Paul Thomas Anderson Pic’s Opening Among Filmmaker’s Best With Record Screen Average – Specialty Box Office

Remember when New York and Los Angeles use to post big figures for the opening of a specialty film at the box office? Well, those days look to be coming back. United Artist Releasing’s MGM Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s teen comedy Licorice Pizza posted a huge $83,8K opening screen average from four theaters, which the studio is calling an-all-time record. How is that? Well, when it comes to the top opening theater averages, many of those are comprised of multiple screens a theater, while Licorice Pizza is literally making its moola from four screens at the LA Regency Village, NYC’s Lincoln Square, Village East and...
MOVIES
MovieMaker

That’s John C. Reilly as Herman Munster in Licorice Pizza

The Licorice Pizza credits say Herman Munster plays himself, but he was actually played by Paul Thomas Anderson regular John C. Reilly. Reilly appeared in all three of Anderson’s first three films — 1996’s Hard Eight, 1997’s Boogie Nights and 1999’s Magnolia — and goes back to the San Fernando Valley (setting of Boogie Nights and Magnolia) for a brief Licorice Pizza scene set at an event called the Teen Age Fair.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Wins Best Film, Director From National Board of Review

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has dominated the National Board of Review awards, winning Best Film and Best Director for Anderson. The film’s cast, including Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim, were also recognized jointly for Breakthrough Performance. “Licorice Pizza” is set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s and follows an aspiring actress (Haim) trying to find roles as she crosses the path of a teenager named Gary (Hoffman) who has a crush on her.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Atlanta Film Critics go for a big slice of ‘Licorice Pizza’

The Atlanta Film Critics Circle has chosen Licorice Pizza as 2021’s Best Picture, also awarding the film Best Screenplay, Best Actress (Alana Haim, in a tie with Kristen Stewart for Spencer), Best Supporting Actor (Bradley Cooper) and Best Ensemble (in a tie with Mass). The Power of the Dog‘s Benedict...
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “Lost Daughter” Sweeps Gotham Independent Film Awards, “Flee” is Best Documentary

The only place to be on Monday night in New York was at 55 Wall Street where the independent film Gotham Awards went off without a hitch and with plenty of celebrities. And what a night it was: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” swept with Best Feature, Best Screenplay and Best Breakthrough Director. It was quite an achievement for the award winning and much praised actress, who is also the wife of a famous actor (Peter Sarsgaard), daughter of a screenwriter Naomi Foner) and director (Stephen Gyllenhaal) and sister of a famous actor (Jake Gyllenhaal). Maggie thanked them all in her various speeches, but she did it herself, and she is a new force to be reckoned with in the film world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Ringer

The True Story Behind Bradley Cooper’s Character in ‘Licorice Pizza’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, Licorice Pizza, is a mostly wistful coming-of-age story set in early-’70s California that, for one memorable mid-film stretch, threatens to turn into a monster movie. Like much of the movie, the sequence has roots in real life, specifically the teen years of Gary Goetzman, a child actor turned producer whose notable collaborators include Jonathan Demme and Tom Hanks. (“I can’t remember at this point if I’m trying to pretend that it’s not Gary’s story,” Anderson told Variety in a recent interview, “but fuck it, it’s him.”) But while Anderson has taken some mild pains to obscure the identities of real-life characters who breeze in and out of the film, like Lucille Ball and William Holden, the film leaves the name of its least-flattering depiction unchanged: Jon Peters, a larger-than-life figure who’s found his way into one chapter of Hollywood history after another, from his involvement in the excesses of the 1970s to the #MeToo reckoning of the 2010s.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Film By New York Film Critics Circle; Benedict Cumberbatch, Lady Gaga, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Licorice Pizza’ Take Other Prizes – Complete Winners List

Drive My Car, the Japanese drama co-written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi based on a short story by Haruki Murakami and the country’s submission to the International Feature Oscar race, been been named the Best Film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle. The group also voted on Lady Gaga as Best Actress for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci, while Benedict Cumberbatch nabbed Best Actor for The Power of the Dog. Hamaguchi’s pic premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where it scored the Screenplay prize. It becomes another title...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lina Wertmüller, First Woman Nominated for Best Director at Academy Awards, Dies at 93

Lina Wertmüller, the legendary Italian filmmaker and the first woman to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director, has died at the age of 93. According to Italian press (via Variety), the writer and director died “peacefully at home, next to her daughter and loved ones.” Wertmüller’s career jump-started in 1963 when she directed her feature directorial debut “The Basilisk” and served as an assistant director on Federico Fellini’s “8½.” The director went on to helm acclaimed films such as “Seven Beauties,” “Swept Away,” and “The Seduction of Mimi.” For her work on “Seven Beauties,” she became the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Christopher Nolan’s Epic ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan is adding more star power to his World War II drama “Oppenheimer.” Oscar winner Rami Malek, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and “Uncut Gems” director Benny Safdie have joined an ensemble that already includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. The film, with its oh-so-commercial-sounding story about the development of the atomic bomb, is an artistic and financial risk for Nolan and Universal Studios. It carries a $100 million budget, and adult dramas have not fared too well at the box office of late, even those with major stars such as Will Smith’s “King Richard” or Damon’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Rachel Portman on Cooking Up a Souffle of a Score for Julia Child Documentary

Oscar winner Rachel Portman (“Emma”) served up a delightful score for “Julia,” the documentary about cooking personality Julia Child from “RBG” filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen. Curiously, the English composer had never seen Child’s public TV series “The French Chef” and, although she loves to cook, does not own Child’s classic book “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” Portman, who recently received a lifetime achievement award from Germany’s SoundTrack Cologne, spoke with Variety about “Julia.” How did “Julia” come to you? It helped that I had written the music for “Chocolat” [Lasse Hallstrom’s 2000 film about a chocolatiere in 1959 France] – the...
MUSIC
thecollegevoice.org

Licorice Pizza Movie Review

I’ve been struggling to pull a single thread through Licorice Pizza. When Paul Thomas Anderson makes a new movie, pinning its meaning is reliably difficult, but one might think that his most recent ventures into romantic comedy would prove easier to encapsulate. In 2014, Anderson released Inherent Vice, a sprawling, stoner epic, far more faithful to its Thomas Pynchon source material than any classical genre confines. The hangout movie set, in the ’70s, builds upon Anderson’s canon of Altman-inspired ensemble casts. The movie is a hilarious bad trip and signaled a new foray for the filmmaker into the comedic recesses of his brilliant mind. Anderson’s response to Inherent Vice’s structural malaise was the profound austerity of his 2017 follow-up, Phantom Thread. Equally funny but sharply different in tone, the elegant and fashion-forward film is more explicitly focused on the wryly awkward romance, a sphere of character study Anderson has made himself comfortable with since his 2002 offering Punch-Drunk Love. Phantom Thread sees a shrunken cast, but a similar sense that Anderson is becoming acutely aware that he’s one of the greatest American directors of all time. This swagger manifests itself exclusively on-screen through brutally lavish directing—the kind of blocking and camera that makes you curse under your breath. It’s worth noting that Anderson personally picked up the camera for the first time with Phantom Thread, reclaiming the baton from legendary photographer and trusted collaborator, DP Robert Elswit. The question for an auteur after a successful string of comedic entries naturally becomes, well, what’s next? Pundits pestered Anderson on the subject, curious if he’d continue to flex his comic sensibilities, return to an ensemble cast, maybe go back to his roots? Well now I can answer for the master, respectively: yes, yes, and in a very literal sense, yes.
MOVIES
KESQ News Channel 3

Lady Gaga to receive Icon Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Lady Gaga will receive the Icon Award for her performance in "House of Gucci" at the Palm Springs International Film Awards next month. “To many Lady Gaga is an icon through her music, but she continues to impress audiences with her iconic acting roles. Following her memorable performance in A Star is Born, Lady Gaga The post Lady Gaga to receive Icon Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Variety

Sundance Unveils 2022 Short Film Program, 40th Anniversary Retrospective Collection

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival has unveiled its short film program, curated from an all-time high of 10,374 submissions. The films — encompassing categories like domestic and international live-action as well as animation — will screen throughout the hybrid festival in person, at satellite venues, and online. “Short films are such a vital part of the independent storytelling culture that Sundance Institute has consistently put its full support behind. We’re all happy for the opportunity this year’s hybrid in-person and online,” said Kim Yutani, director of programming at Sundance. In addition to the new crop of shorts, Sundance will also roll out a...
MOVIES
amny.com

‘West Side Story,’ ‘Dune’ among AFI’s top 10 movies of 2021

Musical “West Side Story,” sci-fi epic “Dune,” and “King Richard,” the biopic about the father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams, were among the top 10 movies of 2021 as chosen on Wednesday by the American Film Institute (AFI). The list, which is...
MOVIES

