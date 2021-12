• Millstone Township Recreation will present its annual holiday lighting event from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Millstone Park, 4 Red Valley Road. All community members are invited to celebrate the holiday season. There will be baked goods and refreshments and holiday crafts, and Santa Claus will be available for photos. The tree lighting will take place outside. Millstone Township Recreation is conducting its annual toy drive for Toys for Tots. New unwrapped toys may be dropped off through Dec. 13 at the Millstone Township municipal building, 470 Stagecoach Road, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MILLSTONE, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO