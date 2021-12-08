ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

10 educators named semifinalists for AACPS teacher of the year

By Anne Arundel County Public Schools
 4 days ago
Ten teachers from all levels of the school system were named today as semifinalists for the 2022 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. They are:

  • Jenna Borman, fifth-grade teacher, Deale Elementary School
  • Ada Downing, ESOL teacher, Marley Middle School
  • Andy Guzik, instrumental music teacher, Chesapeake Bay Middle School
  • Eric Hare, Triple-E teacher, Quarterfield Elementary School
  • Lacie Harold, instrumental music teacher, Arundel Middle School
  • Patricia Kerner, fifth-grade teacher, Crofton Woods Elementary School
  • Jennifer Lowe, special education teacher, Crofton High School
  • Nafeesah Marcellus, third-grade teacher, Brock Bridge Elementary School
  • Molly Stavely, English teacher, Glen Burnie High School
  • Charles Whittaker, HVAC teacher, Center of Applied Technology – North

The following teachers were named semifinalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:

  • Katie Hansen, fifth-grade teacher, Annapolis Area Christian School
  • Mary Raleigh, math teacher, St. Mary’s High School

The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 40 Anne Arundel County teachers to be honored at the 36th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Event on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at The Hall at Live! Arundel Mills.

The following Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event:

  • Michele Agnes, George T. Cromwell Elementary School
  • Julie Beckwith, Solley Elementary School
  • Heather Bosanko, St. Martin’s-in-the-Field Episcopal School
  • Mandi Brew, Tracey’s Elementary School
  • Tracy Burke, Brooklyn Park Elementary School
  • Shannon Ellis, South River High School
  • Erica Frank, Bates Middle School
  • Molly Fullerton, Broadneck High School
  • Becky Guzman, Meade Middle School
  • Desiree Hartman, Linthicum Elementary School
  • Catherine Hoffmann, Nantucket Elementary School
  • Robert King, Central Middle School
  • Kelly LaBrutte, Southern Middle School
  • Kate Lepovsky, Folger McKinsey Elementary School
  • Carey Madden, Ruth Parker Eason School
  • David Mallek, Old Mill Middle School South
  • Chelsea McDonald, Lothian Elementary School
  • Aaron Parks, Center of Applied Technology – South
  • Kendra Phelix, Pershing Hill Elementary School
  • Melissa Riddle, St. Paul’s Lutheran School
  • Melissa Saint Amour, Magothy River Middle School
  • Sarah Schreffler, Edgewater Elementary School
  • Toni Sharer, Old Mill Middle School North
  • Lisa Stahl-Wright, Shipley’s Choice Elementary School
  • Brooke Syring, Monarch Global Academy
  • Jessica Walker, Jacobsville Elementary School
  • Sherise Webb, MacArthur Middle School
  • Stephanie Wineke, Riviera Beach Elementary School

AACPS has had two recent Maryland Teacher of the Year winners: Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018). AACPS Teachers of the Year have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in six of the last seven years, including last year’s Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, Jing Dai of Meade High School.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities for the 2022 Excellence in Education Awards celebration can contact Carol Ann McCurdy at cmccurdy@aacps.org or 410-222-5829 for more information.

Comments / 0

