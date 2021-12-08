ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Delegation Announces More Than $43 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding to Support Rural Health Care Providers Impacted by COVID-19

By Office of U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer
WASHINGTON, DC— Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Anthony Brown (MD-04), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), and David Trone (MD-06) today announced $43,027,768 in federal funding for rural health care providers across Maryland who serve rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicare beneficiaries for expenses related to COVID-19.

“Increasing the access to health care in rural areas is essential to improving health outcomes for Marylanders.The pandemic has made it even more difficult for rural communities, who already suffered from poor public health infrastructure, to access critical health care services,”the lawmakers said.“As we continue to address longstanding disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to actively support and build our rural health services to ensure that rural communities have access to reliable and affordable health care.”

This funding comes from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the American Rescue Plan, and will help rural health care providers make up for lost revenue and increased expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds can be used for salaries, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other expenses related to the prevention, preparedness, or response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health care providers eligible for this funding are located in geographic areas defined as “rural.” The United States Census Bureau (Census) considers “rural” to include all people, housing, and territory that are not within an urban area. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) defines rural as not in a Metro area (the urban core of 50,000 or more people).

Wiscnews.com

Wisconsin communities to receive more than $200 million in federal COVID-19 funds

State officials on Monday announced the allocation of more than $205 million in federal coronavirus funds to Wisconsin communities to help address pandemic-related needs. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said the funds, provided to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, have been directed to cities, towns and villages with populations of fewer than 50,000 residents. A total of 1,825 communities received funds, according to a statement.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNEM

Rural mid-Michigan health care providers receive $22M

More than $22 million will support rural health care workers and health facilities in mid-Michigan. Congressman Dan Kildee announced the federal grants from the American Rescue Plan will go to 119 health care providers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Health care facilities in rural areas and their...
HEALTH SERVICES
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma making strides in getting American Rescue Plan funds to small communities

Over the past month, Oklahoma has more than doubled the amount of American Rescue Plan funding it has distributed to small cities. The state is responsible for distributing $119 million from the coronavirus relief package to 579 cities with 50,000 or fewer residents. In October, 65 eligible communities had received a total of $37 million. That’s now up to 225 communities and $97 million.
OKLAHOMA STATE
