ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 8 Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dies At 23, Mom Says She Suffered From Mental Health Issues

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 3 days ago

America’s Got Talent Season 8 contestant Skilyr Hicks is reportedly dead at 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1K0U_0dHDNjwK00
‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 8 Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dies At 23, Mom Says She Suffered From Mental Health IssuesYoutube screenshot

The singer’s official cause of death has not yet been released. But her mom, Jodi Hicks told reporters that her daughter suffered from mental health issues and substance abuse.

Hicks auditioned in the hit NBC reality TV show when she was just 14 years old.

At the time, she performed the song that she wrote from her dad, who she lost at an early age.

Read The Full Story (Click)

Comments / 52

Timmy Weed
3d ago

It's a shame users aren't able to aquire safe legal drugs. She is the victim of our government's "war on drugs" which is a war on we the people. It time we demand an end to it!

Reply(1)
9
MeFromMT
3d ago

This is so sad. May she Rest In Peace. Such a sad world we live in when so many young people can’t find a reason to continue living. It is apparent from this comment section that there is a lack of empathy in this world. It’s almost no wonder suicide has become an epidemic just by these comments alone.

Reply
6
John Doe
3d ago

so sad what a waste of a life hopefully she's in heaven now and my condolences to the family unbelievable things like this happen

Reply
8
Related
FOX Carolina

Local singer-songwriter Skilyr Hicks dies at 23 years old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sad news to pass along – we’ve learned a local singer-songwriter who appeared on “America’s Got Talent” has lost her life. Skilyr Hicks stepped into the national spotlight eight years ago, appearing before millions of people on “America’s Got Talent.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Got Talent#America#Nbc
talentrecap.com

What Happened to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 1 Winner Bianca Ryan?

Only a year after Bianca Ryan competed on Star Search, she competed on Season 1 of America’s Got Talent. Just 11 years old at the time, she shocked judges Piers Morgan, Brandy Norwood, and David Hasselhoff with her performance of Jennifer Holiday’s ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.’ Where is the talented singer now?
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Wendy Williams' Brother Speaks Out On Dementia Rumors

The Wendy Williams Show returned on Oct. 18 but without the show’s star due to her ongoing health issues. There are now reports the longtime talk show host is suffering from early signs of dementia. Williams’ brother, Tommy, is speaking out. Tommy exclusively told The Sun, “We haven't had any...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Cancer Warrior Kathy Griffin, 61, Sounds Like ‘Minnie Mouse Meets Marilyn Monroe’ After Lung Removal As She Reveals Her Tumor Went Undetected For 10 Years

Kathy Griffin sounds very different these days after having half her lung removed during her lung cancer battle. She also shared some excellent news, revealing that her surgery worked, and she is now cancer-free. Griffin kicked things off by discussing that new voice, which is notably higher and huskier than...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

A 49-Year-Old Los Angeles Actress Buried Her Mom, Lost Her Job, Crashed Her Car and Found Out She Had Lung Cancer. An Oncology Social Worker Came to the Rescue.

Johnnett Kent, 49, was diagnosed with lung cancer during the pandemic. The non-smoker underwent surgery to remove a part of her left lung, chemotherapy and radiation for treatment. Before she had even received the diagnosis, Kent also buried her mother, crashed her car and lost her job due to COVID-19....
CANCER
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Are ‘On Board’ With Her Wanting Another Baby: ‘They’d Love’ A New Sibling

As Britney Spears sets her sights on expanding her family, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Sean Preston and Jayden James are ‘supportive’ of a new sibling. Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would not be opposed to becoming big brothers. After nearly 14 years, a judge terminated the 39-year-old pop star’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 12. The arrangement dictated nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life, including whether she could have more children. Following the victory, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Britney has her sights set on another child with fiancé Sam Asghari — and her firstborns are supportive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

This Huge Bombshell About Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott’s Marriage Just Got Out—We’re So Sad For Their Kids!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are reportedly choosing to temporarily ignore the rumors that they are separating after 15 years of marriage, and are putting on a united front for the sake of their children this holiday season. However, although they haven’t officially confirmed their relationship status to the press yet, insiders are claiming that the cracks are beginning to show, and the tension between the couple is getting harder to ignore.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Reveals Her 3-Month-Old Son’s Latest Milestone In Rare Update About The Baby

The ‘Up’ rapper gushed over her baby boy, and how quickly he seems like he’s growing up in a sweet, motherly tweet. Having a newborn is always an incredibly exciting time for parents. Cardi B has been in total mom-mode since her son was born three months ago, and the 29-year-old rapper gave fans a glimpse on the latest accomplishment her baby boy has had. The Invasion of Privacy rapper tweeted that she felt like her son had “super powers,” since she felt like he was already hitting other achievements.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Planes Mistaken for Stars singer Gared O’Donnell dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken For Stars, has died aged 44 after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer. Posting on Instagram, the band revealed that O’Donnell died yesterday (November 24), surrounded by friends and family. “It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

93K+
Followers
8K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers Hollywood delivers breaking entertainment news, movies, TV shows review and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy