America’s Got Talent Season 8 contestant Skilyr Hicks is reportedly dead at 23.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 8 Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dies At 23, Mom Says She Suffered From Mental Health Issues Youtube screenshot

The singer’s official cause of death has not yet been released. But her mom, Jodi Hicks told reporters that her daughter suffered from mental health issues and substance abuse.

Hicks auditioned in the hit NBC reality TV show when she was just 14 years old.

At the time, she performed the song that she wrote from her dad, who she lost at an early age.