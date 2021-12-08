ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Terry Bradshaw & His Daughter Rachel Perform Their New Christmas Song

By Allison Crist
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Terry Bradshaw SINGS in Rachel's Christmas Song!. Terry Bradshaw and his daughter Rachel are in the recording booth on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, but as this sneak peek clip shows, they're not laying down any old track. Instead, they're recording a Christmas song!. With some...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Teaches Her Twins, 10, A Hanukkah Song In Adorable New Video — Watch

Mariah Carey spread the joy on the first night of Hanukkah by belting out a new song about the Jewish holiday to her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, without a doubt. But the 52-year-old singer also likes to spread the love on other holidays, including Hanukkah. So on Sunday, November 28, Mariah marked the first night of the week-long Jewish holiday by teaching a Hanukkah-themed song to her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. That sweet moment was captured on video and uploaded to Mariah’s Twitter for her 21 million views to see. Watch it below!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Fought Tears During Emotional Christmas Song Performance Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is still feeling the pain of her divorce. The "Stronger" singer and American Idol alum have battled it out in court with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while hosting her daytime talk show on NBC and working as a coach on the reality singing competition The Voice. But amid her Christmas special recently, she gave fans an insight into the emotional rollercoaster she's been dealing with while singing "Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know)" live.
RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Christina Aguilera gets 'Dirrty' with epic throwback performance of iconic hits

Christina Aguilera granted everyone's wishes when she rolled out a medley of her iconic hits at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards. The pop icon packed seven of her songs into the epic six-minute set, kicking things off with a stripped, down-tempo version of her breakout single "Genie in a Bottle" before stripping off her flowing black gown to reveal a bright yellow bodysuit (complete with chaps!) inspired by her smash "Dirrty" — which she performed while strutting up and down the stage.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Terry Bradshaw Hilariously Tries TikTok on The Bradshaw Bunch

Watch: Erin Bradshaw Pulls Off Christmas During Summertime. Terry Bradshaw and his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie were back in business on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, and this time, they had their entrepreneurial sights set on TikTok. Zurie's mom Lacey technically didn't want her on the app, but as...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Song#The Bradshaw Bunch
CMT

Watch: Sara Evans Duet with Daughter Olivia Evans

Sara Evans has always supported her daughter Olivia’s desire to be a singer. She put together The Barker Family Band with Olivia and her son Avery, and they released music and did a limited tour. After that, she brought Olivia on the road with her as a backup singer, and this week she shared the spotlight with her daughter on “CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas.” The pair sang “O Holy Night.”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

John Travolta shares haunting video of daughter Ella singing ahead of music release

John Travolta has proudly shared a new video of his daughter Ella singing her first single, Dizzy. The 21-year-old has a haunting voice and plays the keyboard as she sings the acoustic version of the track for the video. "In case you haven’t seen or heard the preview of my daughter Ella’s first single, Dizzy, here it is. You can pre-save now with the link in my stories!" John captioned the video.
MUSIC
Muscle And Fitness

Fit to be Famous: Q&A with Actress, Singer, and Reality Star Rachel Bradshaw

How long have you been gluten free? What are some of your favorite gluten free desserts or treats to make?. Over three years now I have been gluten free and I have never felt better! If I want a sweet treat I will make dark chocolate and oatmeal no-bake cookies. They are so yummy and actually pretty healthy, or I will make a garlic hummus with fresh veggies. I do make a mean gluten-free lasagna that is out of this world! I love doing a variety of chicken dishes as well with some sort of risotto or maybe a sweet potato situation, and I love a yummy butter lettuce salad with homemade dressing.
FITNESS
95.5 FM WIFC

Is Joshua Bassett shading Olivia Rodrigo in his new songs?

Joshua Bassett, the subject of Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR album, has apparently released his musical response to being labeled a “traitor.”. Joshua and Olivia reportedly dated in 2019 after meeting on the set of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Olivia alleged through her songs that he had “talked” with their co-star, Sabrina Carpenter, while they were an item and ran off to date her two weeks after they called it quits.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
coloradomusic.org

Cody Qualls Gets Television Interview With Chris Parente // Nordic Daughter Releases New Song

Photo: Split screen of Chris Parente & Cody Qualls | Cody Qualls: I was fortunate to have a television interview with the Emmy winning, incomparable Chris Parente, today. We talked community, music, my new holiday EP and about both of our mother’s journey with Alzheimer’s. Chris was also very complimentary about the song I wrote for my mom, recently. Thank you to the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado for setting this all up, and allowing me to be a small part in raising awareness for all affected by this terrible disease.
CELEBRITIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

The Christmas Song

”The Christmas Song,” perhaps better known as “Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire,” is a beloved tune cowritten in 1945 by Mel Torme and Robert Wells. The song was reportedly penned on a hot July day and the writers had to think cool thoughts to evoke a feeling of the holiday season.
MUSIC
fox5atlanta.com

Singer Rudy Currence on his new Christmas song

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Rudy Currence has a new song out today called 'Christmas Pick-Me-Up.' He joins Good Day to talk about the song and his musical journey.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 15, Performs Touching Rendition Of Amy Winehouse Song

The Foo Fighter offspring proved she can belt it out with the best of them, singing a classic tune from late legend Amy Winehouse!. She’s got the pipes! Dave Grohl’s teenage daughter Violet, showed off her amazing vocal ability by singing an emotional rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box.” The 15-year-old prodigy’s take on the late legend’s song was featured in a video from her rock icon father for his second annual Hanukkah Sessions series, which celebrates the Festival of Lights with covers by Jewish artists. Backed by a full band — with her dad on drums — Violet joined the party with her mind-blowing version of the ditty from Amy’s first album.
MUSIC
E! News

E! News

127K+
Followers
36K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy