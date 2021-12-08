ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Family Games Of 2021 According To Metacritic

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat video games don't just have the potential to be social events to look forward to every week, they can also be the perfect reason to hold a family gathering. Think one-on-one brawling in Street Fighter or taking turns in classic Super Mario Bros. games. If you're looking for some games...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

PS Plus Free Games For December Are Available Now

The latest batch of free games for PS Plus subscribers are available now. In addition to three PS4 and PS5 free games, subscribers can also grab a trio of PSVR titles as part of Sony's celebration of the PlayStation VR's fifth birthday. December's lineup includes Godfall: Challenger Edition on PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Google's List Of Top Games Searched In 2021 Include PopCat and Battlefield 2042

Google has released its Year in Search 2021 list, a compilation of the most searched inquiries across the world this year. It features categories such as athletes, actors, songs, and of course, games. This year, some of the results in the games category may surprise you, but most probably won't.
FIFA
Gamespot

Apex Legends Arenas Mode: How It Works, Best Legends, And Tips

Apex Legends gained popularity for being an excellent battle royale game, but Respawn has expanded upon the game with new modes since its launch. In Season 9, Arenas, a round-based 3v3 elimination mode similar to Counter-Strike and Valorant, was added to the game in a permanent capacity. This mode offers a different take on Apex Legends, letting players really test their combat skills without having to worry about getting third-partied or dealing with other outside factors that happen in the battle royale mode. Here is everything you need to know about Apex Legends' Arenas mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Wattson Guide: How To Best Use Her Abilities, Combo Tips And Tricks

Apex Legends has a large variety of legends with different skill sets, but no legend is better at defense than Wattson. There are three other defensive legends--Caustic, Gibraltar, and Rampart--but all three are designed to defend their allies by dealing damage to enemies and thus deterring them from approaching. Though Wattson can deal a little damage with her tactical ability, her kit is entirely designed around fortifying a position, neutralizing other legends' abilities, and buffing her allies with regenerative body shields. She's an entirely selfless legend, who gives everything to protecting her allies, at the cost of having no offensive abilities of her own. Here's a rundown on how Wattson's abilities work, how to unlock her, and more tips on how to best play as her.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Single Player Games#Video Game#Board Games#Super Mario Bros#British#European#The Premier League#Codemasters
Gamespot

Fortnite Miles Morales And Green Goblin Skins Teased On Chapter 3 Map

Epic waited until its big Fortnite Chapter 3 launch to finally give fans the Spider-Man skin they've waited years for, but it seems the developer-publisher is already gearing up to introduce even more characters from the Spider-Verse this season. In an official blog post, Epic promised more allies and enemies would make their debuts in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1. Meanwhile, some in-game assets may already be telling us exactly who to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

MONARK - Combat Trailer

Can you fight against the Pactbearers...as well as the madness? Stand alongside your allies, harness the power of your Ego, and take up arms against the corrupted forces in the Otherworld in MONARK! Coming February 22, 2022 to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Is Experiencing Some Strange Graphical Bugs On PS5

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Caldera map launched today for some users, and unfortunately for PlayStation owners, the game is suffering from performance issues on PS4 and PS5. Posting on the developer's Trello board, Raven Software said, "We are investigating various performance related issues on the PlayStation platform." You need...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Gamespot

How Long To Beat Halo Infinite: Mission List And All Open World Activities

Halo Infinite breaks new ground in the 20-year-old saga of Master Chief. The Xbox mascot has never been given the range nor depth to explore like he is given in this long-awaited latest installment, which is surely leaving many people to wonder exactly how long is Halo Infinite? Like a lot of open-world games, that answer depends on a few factors, such as how much you get sidetracked with content outside of the critical path, as well as how much you struggle with the game’s many boss battles. If you’re wondering how long it takes to beat Halo Infinite or would like to see the full Halo Infinite mission list, we’ve got it all here.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

All Abilities And Upgrades In Halo Infinite Campaign

In the long-awaited Halo Infinite campaign, Master Chief is given the ability to freely roam an open world for the first time in the decades-long series. With this freedom come more equipment and abilities, each with its own upgrade trees to complete in order to get the most out of Zeta Halo. If you’re new to the Halo Infinite campaign, you probably noticed you can’t see all of the possible upgrades just yet, so we’ve listed them all here for you. We’ll break down each piece of equipment in Chief’s repertoire as well as what you’ll get (and what you’ll need) when upgrading them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends' Wattson Can Apparently Play Games On Her Heirloom

Apex Legends' Wattson has finally got her Heirloom, the Energy Reader, as part of the recent Raiders Collection Event. The weapon's unique animations are shining a light on the static defender's nerdy side, showing her playing a handful of low-res games on the device. While Wattson's Energy Reader is wielded...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

35 Best Nintendo Switch Kids Games To Play During The Holidays

Nintendo has always been a family-friendly gaming brand, and while the Nintendo Switch has far more third-party games geared toward adults than previous Nintendo home consoles, the library is still full of first-party games that are bursting with charm. Whether you're young or young at heart, the Switch's library contains a ton of excellent offerings, including plenty of sure-fire hits from Nintendo's tentpole franchises: Mario, Zelda, Pokemon, etc. If you recently purchased a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite for your children, you're probably also searching for some great games that are fun and age-appropriate. We've put together a list oft he 35 best Nintendo Switch games for kids. We imagine adults will enjoy these games, too.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

SteelRising Trailer | Game Awards 2021

SteelRising is a game in which you seem to play as the Clockwork Tyrant, facing off against King Louis XVI's automata army in a 3rd person action RPG game. SteelRising releases June 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Announcements From The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 featured several big game announcements and unexpected surprises, as well as some much-anticipated first looks at previously announced projects. From the return of a long-dormant franchise to a new game from one of the most celebrated superheroes ever, it was a big night for new game and game-related announcements. These were the biggest announcements from The Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GameSpot's 10 Best Games Of 2021

2021 was an odd year for video games, with more delays than Apocalypse Now and plenty of controversy, but there were still a lot of excellent titles released this year. Across all three first-party companies as well as other AAA publishers and indie studios, we saw game developers adapt to remote working environments and deliver tremendous experiences. They include returning favorites, innovative small-scale narrative games, and a whole lot of time looping. Seriously, there are three different games with time-loop mechanics in our top 10 alone!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

2D Action Roguelite Have A Nice Death Revealed At The Game Awards

Perfect World Entertainment and Magic Design Studio have announced Have A Nice Death--or HAND--during The Game Awards 2021's pre-show festivities. The 2D action roguelite puts players in control of Death--the CEO of Death Incorporated, the company in charge of processing the souls of the dead--as he fights through the headquarters of his company trying to subdue "rogue employees who have been collecting too many souls." Each room of the massive headquarters is procedurally generated, with the heads of each department--called Sorrows--serving as the game's bosses.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PUBG Is Going Free In January, But You Need To Pay To Get All Features

One of the first popular battle royale games, PUBG, is becoming a free-to-play game next year. During The Game Awards tonight, Krafton announced that PUBG will shift to a free-to-play model on January 12, 2022. The change applies to both the PC and console editions of PUBG. Since PUBG launched...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CrossFire Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Remedy Entertainment is assisting with the story for the upcoming Crossfire. We got a mostly cinematic trailer for the upcoming FPS game which seems to include intense military infiltration elements and a barrage of action set pieces. CrossFire releases February 10, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy