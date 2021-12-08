Two people in critical condition after Tukwila shooting

Tukwila shooting Tukwila police say initial reports indicate that both victims are minors. (KIRO 7 News)

Two people are in critical condition after they were shot in Tukwila early Wednesday.

Tukwila police said that shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to the area of Tukwila International Boulevard and South 144th Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene, but no victims were located.

A short time later, officers were told that two people with gunshot wounds had arrived at St. Anne Hospital in Burien. Both were in critical condition and were transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

Tukwila police said initial reports indicated that both victims are minors.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tukwila Police Department at 206-241-2121 or send an e-mail to tips@tukwilawa.gov.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group