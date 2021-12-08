ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

Two people in critical condition after Tukwila shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Tukwila shooting Tukwila police say initial reports indicate that both victims are minors. (KIRO 7 News)

Two people are in critical condition after they were shot in Tukwila early Wednesday.

Tukwila police said that shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to the area of Tukwila International Boulevard and South 144th Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene, but no victims were located.

A short time later, officers were told that two people with gunshot wounds had arrived at St. Anne Hospital in Burien. Both were in critical condition and were transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

Tukwila police said initial reports indicated that both victims are minors.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tukwila Police Department at 206-241-2121 or send an e-mail to tips@tukwilawa.gov.

Carrie Lee Kent
4d ago

It Breaks My Heart to hear this type of News.I grew up and lived just behind the McDonalds that I believe is Located on that street just off of Pacific Hwy. South.It USE TO BE SOOOOOO SAFE.......NOW .......NOT SO SAFE, IN FACT DEADLY.I have Classmates who STILL live in the area and it terrifies me, My Older sister and her family live just a block or 3 away....We use to be able to Walk to South Center to meet J.P. Patches to help wake up Santa, we were also able to sleep OUTDOORS in a Big Field near our apt. complex along with OUR FRIENDS and Classmates during the summer months.NOW.....ONE DOESNT DARE WALK DOWN THE STREET, ANY STREETALONE.. .😥😟😪😢😢HEART BREAKING INDEED....As for THESE TWO Young People who have been shot.....My Heart BREAKS for You as nd YOUR Families, Especially Your Mommas, I Lost My Only Son, by the grace of God, not thru violence but, I know what the pain will be If THESE YOUNG PEOPLE PASS AWAY.PRAYERS FOR RESTORATION OF HEALTH AND...... HOPEFULLY.....LIFE LESSON LEAR

Reply(3)
3
 

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

